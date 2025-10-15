Long-Term Care PTs Earn 2.92% Pay Hike, Trailing Only Hospitals

Physical therapists saw moderate wage increases between July 2024 and June 2025, with long-term care PTs experiencing the second-highest average pay increase at 2.92%, according to a report released Wednesday.

The latest Rehabilitation Salary & Benefits Report from Hospital and Healthcare Compensation Service (HCS) revealed that hospital PTs saw the highest average pay increase at 3.29%, while home health agencies PT wages increased on average by 2.87%.

For the upcoming year from July 2025 to June 2026, hospitals are again projecting the largest increases at 3.05%, compared to 2.90% in home health and 2.85% in long-term care.

As of June 2025, the national median hourly wage for PTs was highest in home health at $51.00, followed by $48.52 in long-term care, and $47.49 in hospitals. Occupational therapists showed a similar trend, earning $48.02 in home health, $45.00 in long-term care, and $44.02 in hospitals.

The report compiled data from 2,880 facilities nationwide, including 1,379 long-term care facilities, 465 hospitals, and 1,036 home health agencies.

The HCS covers compensation data for 19 therapy-related positions, including salary, bonus, hourly, and per diem rates, along with information on ten fringe benefits. Data are presented by state, CBSA, and region.

The report also includes salary and bonus data for various therapy positions across long-term care, hospitals, and home health, with additional details on bonuses for each role.