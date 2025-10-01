Government Shutdown Leads to Nursing Home Survey Contingency Plans, Limits Telehealth 

The federal government shutdown that began on Oct. 1 is likely to cause minimal disruption to nursing home operations, but surveyors will be adhering to contingency plans and providers are concerned about reduced telehealth access.

“Seniors, their loved ones, and their caregivers can rest easy that their long term and postacute care will be minimally impacted by this government shutdown,” stated Clif Porter, president and CEO of the American Health Care AssociatIon/National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), the nation’s largest nursing home provider association. “Medicare and Medicaid are mandatory spending programs that will continue for the time being.”

The “biggest concern” for LeadingAge, the largest association of not-for-profit aging services providers, is that “older adults and providers who serve them will be replete with worry about whether the federal programs they rely on will be there for them on Wednesday and beyond,” Linda Couch, SVP, Policy, said in an email to Skilled Nursing News.

Like Porter, Couch emphasized that core health care and housing services should continue without interruption. But she also highlighted uncertainty around funding and staff availability related to programs funded through annual appropriations, and she pointed to reduced contractor oversight and survey/certification activities as other effects of the shutdown.

Curtailed survey and certification activities

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Wednesday provided guidance on which survey and certification functions would continue or pause during the shutdown.

The focus will be on protecting beneficiaries from “immediate dangers to life and health” and preventing providers and suppliers from “interruptions that would compromise their ability to provide” vital services, CMS stated in a memo to state survey agency directors.

Under this framework, complaint investigations should continue if they are rooted in “credible allegations” of immediate jeopardy or actual harm. Enforcement actions resulting from such investigations also should continue, if the survey finds there is immediate jeopardy or actual harm, or if a pending termination is involved.

Some revisit surveys can continue if they meet certain criteria, including to prevent a scheduled termination of a provider from the Medicare program.

On the other hand, standard nursing home recertification surveys and initial surveys will not be performed during the shutdown, nor will revisit surveys that are not required to prevent Medicare termination within the subsequent 45 days. Complaint surveys not alleging immediate jeopardy or actual harm will not be conducted, and no minimum data set (MDS) activities will be conducted unless they are “necessary to maintain provider reporting,” the memo stated.

These changes “could have downstream impacts for residents as they pertain to complaint investigations as well as a backlog in survey and certification actions when the shutdown ends,” Couch pointed out.

Survey backlogs have plagued the nursing home sector in recent years. The situation has reached “crisis” proportions in Maryland, according to Ben Kramer, a senator in the state. Nursing home residents in the state have brought a class action lawsuit against the Maryland Department of Health, alleging that survey delays have resulted in substandard care. But many other states across the country also have been trying to deal with survey backlogs.

CMS expects to issue further guidance on survey and certification activities if the shutdown stretches beyond a few weeks.

Telehealth waivers lapse

Although nursing home care should be generally unaffected by the shutdown, providers are worried about changes in telehealth services. That’s because Congress did not extend certain telehealth waivers prior to the shutdown, and these waivers lapsed on Oct. 1.

“Some providers and beneficiaries may need to make temporary adjustments if they are impacted by the expirations of telehealth waivers,” AHCA’s Porter acknowledged, while again underscoring that nursing home providers generally should be able to “maintain continuity of care.”

The lapsed telehealth waivers likely will have reverbations throughout the care continuum, however. For instance, Medicare beneficiaries are required to have a face-to-face visit with a doctor or nurse practitioner within the 90 days before starting a home health episode or the 30 days after starting an episode. If face-to-face visits no longer can be conducted virtually, that could limit home health agencies’ admissions.

“In the absence of Congressional action, practitioners who choose to perform telehealth services that are not payable by Medicare on or after October 1, 2025, may want to evaluate providing beneficiaries with an Advance Beneficiary Notice of Noncoverage,” CMS stated in an Medicare Learning Network update issued Wednesday. “Practitioners should monitor Congressional action and may choose to hold claims associated with telehealth services that are not payable by Medicare in the absence of Congressional action.”

Telemedicine is especially vital in rural areas where access to facility-based care is limited, and skilled nursing providers with large rural footprints have been vocal about the need for a more permanent Medicare framework for telehealth.

Good Samaritan, the largest nonprofit nursing home provider in the United States, is one example. The Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based organization is part of Sanford Health, which is creating an advanced virtual care center. Good Samaritan CEO Nate Schema sees telemedicine as a vital enabler of more consistent and integrated care for older adults.

“Imagine a time where you can bring that cutting-edge specialty care, oncology care … into a rural skilled nursing facility, and bring it to the bedside and connect to a specialist in Sioux Falls or Fargo or another part of our system,” Schema told SNN in 2023.

The worst-case scenario going forward is that Congress does not renew telehealth flexibilities in whatever funding package is ultimately crafted, Kyle Zebley, senior vice president of public policy at The American Telemedicine Association, told SNN’s sister publication Home Health Care News. However, Zebley believes this is an unlikely scenario.

There is “broad-based bipartisan support” for telehealth, he noted.

This government shutdown is a moment not only to advocate for telehealth but to more generally “defend and protect programs” that are important to aging services providers, LeadingAge’s Couch said.

She is especially alarmed about the administration’s “eagerness” to enact permanent reductions in force during the shutdown. Efforts throughout this year to reduce headcount across the federal government have already hit agencies, which she believes will make “shutdown-related contingency operations even harder.”

So, now is a critical time to advocate for programs and resources affecting nursing home providers and other aging services organizations.

“Each shutdown brings its own reasons for being and opportunities for ending,” she said.

The ending hopefully will come quickly this time around, Porter said.

“We are hopeful that Congressional leaders will reach a swift resolution and look forward to resuming our work with lawmakers on policies that will further support our nation’s seniors and their caregivers,” he stated.