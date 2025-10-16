ExaCare Secures $30M in Series A Funding for AI Tools Streamlining Nursing Home Admissions

ExaCare AI, which creates technology to automate operations in post-acute care facilities, has raised $30 million in Series A funding to enhance its AI platform for skilled nursing and home care.

Used in over 1,500 facilities – including National Health Care Associates, Journey Skilled Nursing, Monarch Healthcare Management, Majestic Care, and Ignite Medical Resorts – ExaCare AI addresses one of skilled nursing’s biggest challenges: admissions.

Referral packets often arrive as unstructured documents, making it difficult for teams to spot clinical red flags, leading to slow decisions, miscommunication, and lost revenue for operators, and ExaCare AI’s tools aim to alleviate these burdens, the company said in a press release Thursday.

ExaCare AI’s tools highlight clinical risks, standardize criteria, and streamline communications – making it faster and safer to accept new patients while reducing the administrative burden, the company stated.

“Our vision is to build an AI operating system for all of post-acute,” Laird Russell, co-founder and CEO of ExaCare AI, said in the press release. “Powerful AI agents will work alongside every team to turn scattered data into clear next steps. When every decision is auditable, every handoff is complete, and every workflow adapts in real time, caregivers can focus entirely on people and outcomes.”

Automating such decision-making in health care is personal for Russell.

“I spent three and a half years with a brain injury in and out of medical care. Creating this new world is personal for me, and it is why we are investing deeply in proprietary models that are purpose built for this setting,” he said.

ExaCare noted that the latest funding round is led by global software investor Insight Partners, with participation from Foundation Capital, Bienville Capital, and select post-acute operators. The new capital will scale ExaCare’s AI platform for nursing homes and expand product, engineering, and customer support.

The investors in ExaCare’s technology said its AI tools are especially helpful in alleviating staffing and revenue concerns at facilities.

“Post-acute providers operate under razor-thin margins and chronic staffing shortages, which have a real impact on health outcomes,” said George Mathew, managing director at Insight Partners. “ExaCare’s agentic AI platform is addressing this head-on by making admissions simpler, more reliable, and measurably faster for operators and the people they serve.”

In addition to the funding news, ExaCare also announced five new advisors who will help guide the company’s product development. These include, Ephram Ostreicher, chief operating officer at National Healthcare Associates; Bernie McGuinness, president and CEO at Journey; Austin Steele, chief strategy officer at Journey; Tim Fields, co-founder and CEO at Ignite Medical Resorts; and, Renee Pruzansky, vice president of strategy and business development at Infinite Care.

A new workforce for SNFs

ExaCare’s suite of AI tools empower care teams to streamline decisions and documentation, reduce paperwork, improve consistency, allowing staff more time for patient care, the company said.

Each AI tool focuses on a specific aspect of the workflow in a facility.

An “Admissions Agent” triages referral packets and extracts critical clinical information, aligning it to facility criteria, and recommends disposition with clear rationales and audit trails.

A “Reimbursement Agent” guides documentation and coding for accurate, timely reimbursement across Medicare, Medicaid, and managed care – the goal being to reduce denials with proactive validation, completeness checks, and evidence collection.

A “Clinical Agent” pulls up prior care history, current conditions, and likely care pathways, allowing staff to retrieve a richer clinical history by searching across hundreds of thousands of care providers.

A “Survey Readiness Agent” monitors for common deficiency risks, flags documentation gaps, and provides templates and checklists that keep teams inspection ready.

A “Documentation Agent” standardizes forms and notes, attaching the right supporting evidence, while maintaining a clean, reviewable record from first touch through discharge.

All AI agents are built with auditability, role-based controls, and safeguards that respect privacy and security requirements, with the aim to reduce the documentation mess and use the thousands of data points before and after admission to match each person to the right care and the best possible outcome, the company said.

ExaCare AI plans to host the ExaCare AI Summit on April 25, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. The event will bring together leaders in skilled nursing to explore the future of AI-driven care. There will be live demos of ExaCare AI agents and customer case studies at the event.