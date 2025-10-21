BREAKING: Federal Shutdown Freezes Most Nursing Home Surveys, But IJ Cases Will Proceed

During the current federal government shutdown, many Medicare-related survey and certification (S&C) activities for nursing homes will be paused, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) said in a memo issued Tuesday.

However, despite the shutdown, essential activities deemed necessary for protecting life and safety may continue, the agency said. This includes investigations of complaints or incidents involving Immediate Jeopardy (IJ) or harm, related enforcement actions, certain revisit surveys to prevent Medicare termination or payment denials, and emergency responses, such as those related to public health emergencies or facility closures.

“During a lapse in appropriation, it is not legal for CMS or States … to carry out federal survey and certification activities beyond those deemed to be ‘excepted activities’. Excepted activities are those related to the safety of human life or protection of property,” the CMS memo stated. “If States carry out non-excepted functions under the auspices of the State Government, they should not represent these as Federal Survey and Certification activities.”

State Survey Agencies (SAs) may also finish tasks that were in progress before the shutdown, such as uploading survey data, if completed quickly, CMS said in the memo.

That said, no Medicare-funded recertification surveys will be conducted, including statutorily mandated ones, unless funded through special provisions like the Consolidated Appropriations Act for hospice.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)