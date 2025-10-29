Arya Health Lands $18.2M Series A, Aims to Lessen Post-Acute Provider Burden with AI

Arya Health on Wednesday announced an $18.2 million Series A funding for its technology to automate scheduling, compliance tracking and hiring pipeline management for nursing homes and home health care providers.

The round was led by ACME Capital, with participation from Ridge Ventures, Twelve Below, leading post-acute care providers and executives from OpenAI.

The funding will help Arya expand its product suite across additional administrative functions and scale hiring to keep pace with market demand – the New York-based company has grown more than six times this year, to date, and is on track for 10 times year-over-year growth by year-end.

Advertisement

Arya has also appointed Melinda Phillips to lead its Care Home Center of Excellence with this next phase, scaling artificial intelligence [AI] adoption across the home care sector. Prior to Arya, Phillips served as CEO of Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care.

Arya’s AI-native “system of action” sits alongside the electronic medical record (EMR) to automate heavy administrative burdens seen by front office teams; such burdens slow growth and diverts resources from patient care and caregiver support, the company said in a statement.

“Post-acute care organizations spend roughly 25 cents of every dollar on non-clinical tasks,” said Kunal Sarda, CEO and co-founder of Arya Health. “That’s time and money that should be going toward caregivers and patients, not process … our mandate is to make post-acute care administration more scalable, human, and cost-effective at the same time.”

Advertisement

“Digital agents” in the Arya system help with tasks like onboarding, reducing administrative effort by 50% to 70%, according to the company. A talent acquisition digital agent autonomously recruits and schedules caregivers with 60% less human effort.

Arya’s compliance digital agent eliminates manual license tracking and is set to deploy in a week. Another agent in the works is one to handle intake, designed to accelerate patient start of care and reduce back office bottlenecks.

“They’re pairing deep operational expertise with cutting-edge AI to unlock entirely new economics for providers, without sacrificing the humanity at the heart of care,” Aike Ho, partner at ACME Capital, said of Arya.

The recent announcement brings Arya’s total funding to $25 million.