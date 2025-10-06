AHCA Names Former Avamere Leader as New Chief Medical Officer

The largest association of nursing home providers in the United States has a new chief medical officer.

Liz Burns, M.D., will be filling the role at the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), effective Oct. 18, 2025.

“Having seen the healthcare system from many perspectives — from the bedside to health plans, public policy, and long term care — I believe this is the moment to move from interdependence to true interconnectedness,” Burns said in a press release. “By aligning public policy and practice across all stakeholders, we can continue to advance quality care and build a more connected, compassionate system that truly supports aging well.”

Burns previously was chief medical officer with Avamere, which operates more than 30 skilled nursing and senior living facilities in Oregon and Washington. With Avamere, she spearheaded a model to drive greater integration with hospital systems and payers. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she helped to establish the nation’s first Emergency Health Care Center and was the only post-acute care representative on the governor’s crisis response team.

Burns takes on this position almost exactly one year after Clif Porter became AHCA/NCAL’s CEO, following the 14-year tenure of Mark Parkinson.

Porter praised Burns in a press release issued Monday.

“She is renowned in her home state of Oregon and across the country for modernizing healthcare systems and championing high-quality care for patients,” he said.

Burns succeeds David Gifford, M.D., who served as AHCA/NCAL’s chief medical officer for more than a decade, during which time he provided key leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also helped create the Quality Department of AHCA and founded the Center for Health Policy Evaluation in Long Term Care (CHPE).

Starting early next year, Gifford will take on a part-time role supporting AHCA/NCAL’s Integrated Networks team and the CHPE.

“His leadership, medical expertise, and analytical acumen will continue to serve our members well,” Porter said.