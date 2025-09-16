What’s Driving Skilled Nursing M&A With ‘COVID Hangover Over’

Despite macroeconomic and regulatory uncertainties, the investment outlook for skilled nursing and assisted living is robust.

That’s according to panelists at Skilled Nursing News’ recent RETHINK conference, who highlighted that conditions are finally normalizing in the skilled nursing space, five years after the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

“The COVID hangover is over,” said Sam Bechthold, chief investment officer at Eduro Healthcare, which operates 40 skilled nursing facilities across the Dakotas and Texas.

That means investors such as real estate investment trusts (REITs) are once again “really getting back in the game,” he noted, while mom-and-pops and other providers that operated through the pandemic and its immediate aftermath are now opting to exit.

Medicaid reimbursements and improved state budgets are also key drivers of deal activity, according to Joe Weidt, managing director of senior living and health care at Northwind Group.

Northwind, which is primarily a mezzanine or B-note lender with a focus on skilled nursing, is seeing capital flow into that space, with a trend of consolidation by large private operators who are acquiring smaller or family-owned facilities, he said. Banks have also returned more aggressively, offering bridge financing to HUD loans, which further facilitates acquisitions.

Medicaid rates have led to better cash flows for skilled nursing portfolios, allowing more of them to qualify for HUD loans, Weidt said. And, despite concerns about HUD staffing cuts, quality portfolios are still moving efficiently through the process.

“We’re seeing good portfolios make their way through HUD … that’s a great avenue for a lot of private owner/operators that we’re looking to tap into,” said Weidt.

Moreover, margins and earnings for SNFs are stabilizing post-COVID, and Eduro is seeing more deals with attractive EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization), said Bechthold.

For Eduro to be attractive in the current market, the provider must find ways to add value such as through census growth, improved payer mix, respiratory programs or cost control, he said.

“For Eduro, we look at [profit and loss] and figure out where we can improve because you can’t just take a status quo deal and compete right now,” Bechthold said. “If you can’t drive [payer] mix, you’re just not going to be competitive right now. There’s just too much money chasing these deals and a lot of great operators, frankly, that if you’re not on your game from just the fundamentals and margin standpoint, you’re not going to compete. So for us, it’s Part B, and maybe some respiratory makes sense, and then just continuing to work on nursing wages and drive those [PPD costs] down.”

In the current, post-COVID environment, smaller operators who held out for better rates are now ready to exit, often at prices that don’t make sense for Eduro but are attractive to yield-chasing buyers. In terms of Eduro’s growth this year, it’s come primarily through HUD assumptions or working with REITs to take on lease transitions in markets where Eduro has a strong footprint.

Eduro hasn’t yet seen major impacts from the recent Medicaid-related cuts in the reconciliation tax bill, but Bechthold emphasized the need to stay involved in state-level associations to monitor policy changes.

Many of these same trends hold for private-pay senior living deals as well.

Phil Kayden, chief investment officer for Health Wave Partners, a boutique investment firm specializing in high-quality senior housing across the U.S., said strong fundamentals in the private-pay senior housing space remain a key point for capital partners.

The uptick in senior housing deals is due to favorable demographics, low new supply, improving margins, and strong demand, Kayden said. Capital is flowing in from REITs in the senior living space, he said, with private investors, and even European pension funds, all looking to capitalize on the current environment.

“It’s not slowing down,” Kayden said, noting better lending conditions. The reemergence of lower-cost, longer-term debt is boosting liquidity and enabling more transactions, with Freddie Mac putting out over $2 billion year-to-date, he noted.

Construction constraints

Regarding new development, Kayden said construction is at historic lows, with few new projects due to high costs. Most investors prefer acquiring existing assets given the price gap. He predicted limited new supply through at least 2028.

“There really is no construction, no new supply coming … it costs $800,000 a unit to build [when] down the street is a property on the market for $500,000 a unit,” he said.

The lack of new construction is even starker in the skilled nursing space versus the senior living sector, according to recent NIC MAP data. Bechthold noted that in the skilled space, moratoriums and certificate-of-need regulations make new construction rare in their states.

In terms of ownership structure, both Weidt and Kayden said they’re flexible. Northwind typically acts as a debt provider but does own some facilities. Kayden prefers joint venture structures that align incentives but he is open to other approaches that ensure alignment with operators.

Focus on workforce, innovation

In order to be attractive to capital partners, operators need to emphasize their workforce, said Kayden.

“It’s all about people, culture, and strategy,” he said, adding that “transparency with their capital partners … investing in their people … and being forward-thinking about innovation” are all important.

Technological strength is also critical. Northwind sees hundreds of income statements monthly and can quickly identify which providers have strong data systems and which do not.

“We can definitely tell who has a good handle on data flow … taking a proactive approach is very important,” Weidt said.

Bechthold echoed the importance of transparency. He shared that Eduro exited certain markets like California and Colorado by being upfront with landlord partners.

“We just said, these states are not working for us… let’s figure out a way to get these to operators where it makes a little more sense,” he said.

And, an important factor remains the workforce and the right people in leadership. A strong workforce and in particular a powerhouse administrator can minimize the drawbacks of being in a rural market, Bechthold said.

“Some of our smallest markets are our best buildings,” Bechthold said, adding that “it almost doesn’t matter” what the market is if the right administrator is in place.

“Some of our worst buildings are in huge [metropolitan areas] … we’ve just had issues in bigger cities,” he noted.

And as for Northwind, despite favorable market conditions, the approach has remained consistent.

“Our focus really hasn’t changed,” said Weidt. “We provide capital to top-quality sponsors … folks that are well-capitalized.”

Northwind targets operators with deep regional expertise who are not just transactional but managing entire enterprises.

“These are folks that employ thousands of people … they run a full enterprise,” he said.