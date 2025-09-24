Trilogy Chief Medical Officer: Payers, SNF Providers Have Many Opportunities to Simplify Medicare Advantage

The rise of Medicare Advantage has created problems related to skilled nursing, including “unneeded and unnecessary care delays,” according to Trilogy Health Services Chief Medical Officer Andrew McNamara, M.D.



However, SNF providers also have to better understand Medicare Advantage in order to address these issues, McNamara told Skilled Nursing News in an interview that has been released as the latest RETHINK podcast episode.

“I think there’s a lot of misunderstanding about Medicare Advantage in our business,” he said.

As a former senior medical director with Aetna, McNamara has worked on the payer side, and he believes that SNF providers should recognize that administrative burdens related to high rates of Medicare Advantage denials and appeals are significant for insurance companies as well as SNFs.

“When you have to do an appeal, it takes time,” he said. “ … It goes both ways.”

But he thinks these shared challenges means that payers and providers should be aligned on finding ways to simplify Medicare Advantage practices.

The following transcript has been edited for length and clarity. The full interview with McNamara offers wide-ranging insights on value-based care, staffing and Trilogy’s integrated care model. Louisville, Kentucky-based Trilogy operates over 130 senior living and care communities across five states, with many offering a full continuum of care that includes skilled nursing.

SNN: Reflecting on your two and a half years at Trilogy as the first ever chief medical officer, what key insights have you gained about delivering clinical care in the skilled nursing and senior living sectors?

McNamara: It’s more complicated than many people think it is, and it doesn’t mean the actual type of care that you provide, but how you provide the care. Clearly, there’s a lot of regulation, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing, but just understanding what the rules are, why they’re there, I think, is always an important thing. And then, obviously, the different areas [of care].

So for us, we’re a fully integrated [care model]. With independent living, assisted living, some of those areas, we’re looking now to try to develop newer models to address those areas. I think there’s a lot of opportunity there. … On the skilled side, we were talking about how some of the providers in the space, why are they in the space? What are they doing? Do we know why they’re there? How are they helping us? How are they helping residents? I think those were things that maybe didn’t have as much oversight previously.

Given your background in managed care and your time at Aetna, how is Trilogy navigating the growth of Medicare Advantage, and what are some of the biggest challenges or advantages you’ve seen this year?

I’ll be completely transparent that I don’t think the company was … fully aware of what Medicare Advantage is. I think people are looking at it as the Medicare Advantage payers are the enemy, which isn’t necessarily true. I could see how people can come to that conclusion.

On the Aetna side … I actually ran the post acute care area for a while. It wasn’t just about we’re only approving three days or five days, whatever, often we were lacking information to make full determinations. But I think looking at better payers as good partners is one thing, for sure. I do think there’s definitely increased awareness, and honestly there has to be acceptance, because in most markets within our footprint Medicare Advantage plays a pretty significant role. I think you have to figure out how to work smarter with it.

Appeals is a good area [to focus on]. I won’t name the name, but let’s say they’re a national company that reviews for a lot of skilled care. We were on a call with them, and it was like, “Well, wait a minute, you’re getting all these appeals overturned.” It’s because we know what we’re arguing for. We did have a little bit longer length of stay by a day or so, but [we also had] significantly lower return to hospital rates. So we added a day in your Medicare Advantage world, but it definitely improved the overall episode of care for that patient or resident. So I think it’s just really understanding [the big picture].

And then, obviously, I-SNPs are Medicare Advantage plans.

Trilogy is considering deeper involvement in value-based care, including potential participation in I-SNPs or IE-SNPs. What is your current view on the best path forward for Trilogy and value based models?

First of all, understand what they are and what they’re not. … If a large, national I-SNP provider comes to you and says, “Hey, we got a deal for you,” look very closely at it and see if it’s something, not just the money part, but is it something that’s going to work for your organization, versus the opportunity for you to do it yourself. That’s why we are doing the I-SNPs today.

We started Jan. 1. We’re also doing IE-SNPs just in the state of Indiana, with the partner group Hoosier Senior Care Alliance, in 23 counties this year. … We’re looking at other states now to do it and some other partners. There are some third-party partners, but you have to make sure they align with your goals and objectives, and they’re not just trying to come in there and use you to get the benefits that you’re never going to get.

What clinical or operational strengths have allowed Trilogy to succeed in value-based care so far? How do you measure that success?



Our CNO [Chief Nursing Officer] Rhonda Dempsey, her team in particular, and our finance [team]. watch those things closely. They know that in Ohio, we have to do this or hit that. We use all kinds of data insights that we gather. We have a really strong predictive modeling where we are within those metrics and where we need to get to [in each building]. The framework is definitely there. … We’ve already done a lot of the work.

Value-based care in general is good. Medical care shouldn’t ever be some special way you get paid more. It’s how you prove that you have the effectiveness, and that you’re doing the right thing. And yeah, you might get paid a little more versus somebody who maybe isn’t as on top of those things, or they’re not doing them as well.

If you were to advise [skilled nursing providers] on Medicare Advantage, given your background, what would you say?

I think there’s a lot of misunderstanding about Medicare Advantage in our business, if you will. It’s not all bad, right?

There were times when I was working on the payer side where I was trying to do things to make things easier. I did a program … where we were looking at, why are we getting appeals? If we’re getting appeals over and over again, we’re doing something wrong, right? If we’re overturning it, is what I’m getting at.

They talk about gold carding. I don’t like that word for lots of reasons, but I do think you should have maybe provider tiers, like, hey, these guys are straight shooters. They’re not asking you for 20 days every time, they’re asking you for 14 days. And simplify it.

Administrative costs, people don’t understand, are often just as high on the payer side. When you have to do an appeal, it takes time. You’ve got to look through the whole thing … it goes both ways, right? So I think getting rid of unneeded and unnecessary care delays would be really helpful. But I think it’s going to have to go in baby steps. I don’t think that’s going to change overnight.

I would love to see … almost like a DRG payment system for certain short-term skilled stays. If you have somebody come in who’s got heart failure or a broken hip and maybe something else, you get paid X. You get their care delivered in 18 days, you get paid enough to provide that care … Appropriate lengths of care versus, hey, every time you have somebody, it takes forever for you, and your outcomes are no better than anybody else’s. There’s a lot of opportunities out there, I think, to make it easier. Simplify it.

