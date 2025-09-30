State Bill Seeks to Allow Nonprofit Nursing Homes to Pool Resources and Qualify for Higher Medicaid Rates

Legislators in New York state are hoping to get the Governor’s stamp of approval on a bill to facilitate better funding for skilled nursing care provided by nonprofits.

If signed into law, the bill would establish a statewide program allowing nonprofit nursing homes to pool resources and qualify for higher Medicaid reimbursement rates when meeting quality benchmarks.

Currently, Medicaid covers about 60% of nursing home residents in New York, but operators say the state reimbursement falls short by nearly $100 per resident per day, contributing to a $1.6 billion industry-wide deficit.

Advertisement

The bill’s supporters argue that this collaboration will improve patient outcomes, help facilities discharge patients more efficiently, and ease hospital overcrowding caused by the shortage of available nursing home beds.

“We have two choices. We can allow our older adults, our senior citizens to sit in hallways in hospitals, in emergency departments and wait for the care, or they can be in caring loving environments right here in the Jewish Home or other not-for-profit nursing homes,” said Senator Jeremy Cooney at a gathering to promote the bill, a story in a local NBC affiliate noted.

The bill aims to mirror a program currently in place in New York City.

Advertisement

“And so, we’ve seen it in New York City,” said Assemblymember Sarah Clark, who was also present at the meeting. “We’ve seen it work. And we’ve seen it ensure that their good high quality non-profit nursing homes can continue to succeed. They open more beds; they have the availability for more people and can continue to do the great work that they do.”

The bill’s critics have raised concerns about costs. The Empire Center for Public Policy notes New York already has the highest per-capita Medicaid spending in the U.S., with a 61% increase in the state’s share over the past four years, the story states.

The bill, which has passed both the New York State Assembly and Senate, awaits Governor Kathy Hochul’s signature.