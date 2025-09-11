SNN RETHINK- Rethinking Falls: Policy, Practice, and the People in Between

This article is sponsored by OneStep. This article is based on a Skilled Nursing News discussion with Stephanie Wakeman, Clinical Director at OneStep, Patrick Tarnowski, Chief Commercial Officer at OneStep, and Nick Patel, Executive Director at Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation (APTQI). The discussion took place on August 19, 2025 during the SNN RETHINK Conference. The article below has been edited for length and clarity.

Patrick Tarnowski: I’m a physical therapist and the Chief Commercial Officer for OneStep, and I’ll be moderating today’s conversation. We’re really excited to be here to talk about ‘Falls from a Different Perspective’. We’re going to rethink how we look at falls today. I’m joined by my two colleagues, and I’ll let each of them introduce themselves.

Stephanie Wakeman: Hi. Thank you. I’m also a physical therapist by background, and I’m the Clinical Director at OneStep.

Nick Patel: I’m a physical therapist as well, and I serve as the Executive Director of APTQI.

Tarnowski: Maybe take just a second to explain what APTQI is.

Patel: Sure. Our group is an alliance of physical therapy providers. I like to explain it like this: imagine if Delta, United, and Southwest got together once a month and said, “What can we do to make air travel better?” Of course, they don’t — which is why travel can be so frustrating. But if they did, that would be powerful. That’s essentially what we try to do in physical therapy.

Tarnowski: So today, our thesis is this: falls are not inevitable. Too often we treat them as if they are. What we want to do in this session is bring together clinical practices, new technologies, and legislative initiatives to look at falls differently. We want to start swimming upstream — being much more proactive rather than reactive. Instead of just managing the aftermath of a fall, how do we prevent them in the first place?

Just this morning, one of our new partners at OneStep shared a story. An 82-year-old woman had been living independently in a senior community for three years. She walked to meals daily, moving a little more slowly than when she first moved in. Sometimes she steadied herself on the wall but seemed fairly independent. Because she hadn’t fallen, staff never triggered a formal fall risk assessment. The team was busy, and like so many communities, they didn’t prioritize proactive screening.

Then, a week ago, she rushed to answer her phone, fell, fractured her hip, and needed surgery. She now faces months of rehab and likely won’t return to independent living.

Her community has since decided to use OneStep to screen all residents proactively. The lesson: this wasn’t inevitable. The signs were there — slower gait, reliance on walls for support. Subtle changes that technology can now detect. That’s why we’re here: to move from reactive to proactive, from accidents to prevention.

At OneStep, we use any smartphone — iPhone or Android. With the phone in a pocket, just 20 steps provide a clinically validated gait analysis. That data becomes insight for providers and residents. For example: “Nick, this is your baseline. Two weeks later, your fall risk is trending up — let’s intervene proactively.”

Quick show of hands — who here has fall risk programs in your facilities? And how many use technology for assessment? Some yes, some no. That’s why we want to rethink fall prevention today.

So let’s move to the clinical side. Stephanie, you’ve seen firsthand how teams often fall into reactive mode. Can you share a bit about what you’ve observed?

Wakeman: Thanks, Pat. What we’ve seen is that clinical teams are often siloed — nursing is focused here, therapy is focused there — all doing good work, but not always communicating. What’s powerful is when we unify across disciplines: nursing, therapy, wellness staff, administrators, families, and caregivers all looking at the same data. That shared view becomes a central point of communication.

Tarnowski: That’s a great point. So far we’ve touched on technology and clinical workflows. Let’s transition to policy. Nick, you and APTQI have led efforts to introduce legislation around falls. Talk about that.

Patel: At APTQI, we wanted clinicians to shape policy, not just have it handed down by people who don’t understand the patient experience. Too often, prevention isn’t incentivized. The system pays when someone has a catastrophic event, but that’s terrible for patients and costly for everyone.

We looked at existing models, like how annual wellness visits cover preventive screenings. For example, colonoscopies are covered because early detection saves money and lives. Why not do the same for falls?

Our proposal is that physicians could refer patients for a comprehensive fall risk assessment — performed by physical or occupational therapists, not just a quick screen. An assessment would include strength, balance, and home environment. And it would be free to the patient.

The cost to Medicare would be about $140 per assessment. Compare that to the $10,000 average cost of a fall-related injury. If we prevent just 1 in 70 falls, the program pays for itself. If we do better than that, Medicare saves money — while patients stay healthier and more independent.

Tarnowski: So if we combine strong clinical practices with unified teams, and layer on system-level approaches and policy changes, we can reframe how we tackle falls.

Nick, you’ve got an engaged audience here. What would you ask of them?

Patel: Advocacy is critical. You’ll be asked to send letters to your members of Congress — please do. Even better, invite them into your facilities. Show them firsthand what fall prevention looks like and why it matters. They may say no, or ask you to follow up later, but don’t give up. The more they see, the more traction we get.



