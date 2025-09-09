SNN RETHINK- Behavioral Health Reimagined & CMS Compliance: The New Strategic Priority

This article is sponsored by Guidestar Eldercare. This article is based on a Skilled Nursing News discussion with Maureen M. Maloney, President & Chief Operating Officer of GuideStar Eldercare, and Stephanie Neely, RN, Vice President of Clinical Operations at Lionstone Care Management. The discussion took place on August 19, 2025 during the SNN RETHINK Conference. The article below has been edited for length and clarity.

Skilled Nursing News (SNN): This session is sponsored by GuideStar Eldercare, and I’m joined by two great panelists. We have Maureen Maloney, the President and COO of GuideStar Eldercare. GuideStar provides comprehensive onsite psychiatric services to long-term care, skilled nursing, and memory care facilities across the Midwest, serving nearly 20,000 patients with the mission of reducing suffering and improving quality of life.

We’re also joined by Stephanie Neely, Vice President of Clinical Operations with Lionstone Care Management, a trusted assisted living and skilled nursing management company operating more than 30 facilities in multiple states, dedicated to enhancing facilities and delivering exceptional care through quality and compassion.

Advertisement

This is a hot-button issue, so let’s dive right in. Maureen, first question is for you: how do you see behavioral health care being reimagined, particularly in light of new survey regulations?

Maureen Maloney: It’s no longer enough to just show up at a building. You have to be a full partner to these facilities. That means thorough documentation, consistent scheduled visits, and transparency about when you’re coming, who’s coming, and what’s happening during those visits.

It’s not just about sending in a therapist—it’s about bringing a clear model of care. That requires collaboration and clinical expertise at every level. Facilities need to know who they have access to onsite and, if that’s not enough, who they can reach at the corporate level.

Advertisement

You also need to ensure every patient who requires care is actually on care. That means audits, follow-ups, and making sure diagnoses and medications are aligned with behavioral health services. Protecting the building means ensuring compliance while also delivering meaningful patient care.

SNN: Terrific. Stephanie, I’d love to get your perspective. How have the recent CMS changes affected your approach to behavioral health across your facilities?

Stephanie Neely: Our entire team is educated on diagnoses, medications, and documentation requirements. We train everyone—from CNAs to housekeepers—to really observe residents and ensure they’re not over-sedated. It’s a true team approach.

We also recognize the importance of partnering with expert behavioral health providers. Every resident is audited to confirm that, if they’re on psychoactive medication, they’re appropriately on caseload—or, if they could benefit from behavioral health services, that they’re getting them.

SNN: How do you approach those audits?

Neely: Our directors of nursing run reports weekly on psychoactive medications—particularly antipsychotics—looking at both the total numbers and whether residents have appropriate diagnoses. We’re tracking all psychoactive medication use to make sure everything is accurate and justified.

SNN: Got it. Maureen, how can expert behavioral health documentation help client facilities improve diagnostic accuracy and compliance?

Maloney: First, you need a partner you trust—but you also need to trust their expertise and let them do their job. That starts with vetting: researching outcomes, capabilities, publications, and whether they truly provide clinical depth or are just offering therapy or med management.

A strong partner ensures diagnostic testing is accurate, medications are aligned with diagnoses, and documentation is timely and compliant. They should stand behind you during surveys—answering questions, providing missing notes, and even speaking directly with surveyors if needed.

The right partner isn’t just present in the building—they’re there to protect you at the compliance level while also delivering patient care.

SNN: It sounds like some facilities don’t fully integrate their behavioral health partners. Can you expand on what good integration looks like?

Maloney: Too often, facilities think behavioral health means just therapy or a nurse practitioner doing med management. But compliance today requires more. You need a partner who brings education, expertise, and full support at both the facility and corporate levels.

That means access to expert physicians who can talk through complex behavioral diagnoses and medication management with surveyors, ensuring facilities are supported at every level.

SNN: Stephanie, can you share how partnering with a behavioral health provider has impacted outcomes in your facilities?

Neely: Absolutely. For example, one building had a 36% long-term antipsychotic QM before bringing in GuideStar. They’re now at 0%—with all seven residents on antipsychotics having appropriate diagnoses.

Another building started this year with 98 residents on antipsychotics. They’re now down to 63. Across our portfolio, month after month, we’re seeing reductions in antipsychotic use.

SNN: That’s fantastic. Let’s level-set: what’s the scope of the CMS regulatory changes we’re talking about—assessments, antipsychotics, anxiolytics?

Maloney: Yes, but it’s also about ensuring diagnoses match medications. Compliance requires both.

Neely: Exactly. CMS moved psychotropics under “unnecessary chemical restraints” (605), so surveyors will now look at whether residents are being unnecessarily restrained by medications. Without proper diagnosis, documentation, and GDRs (gradual dose reductions), facilities risk citations.

SNN: Maureen, what proactive strategies do you recommend to reduce unnecessary medication use?

Maloney: It’s about accountability at both the corporate and facility levels.

At the corporate level, that means quarterly business reviews, concordance audits, pharmacological and diagnostic audits, and tying everything back to medical and social history. We compare audit results quarter to quarter, investigate spikes, and provide corporate-wide education with CEUs to ensure consistency.

At the facility level, it’s about structured, scheduled visits, timely documentation, patient prioritization, and 24/7 on-call access to clinicians. It’s constant communication and accountability.

SNN: Stephanie, how do you balance compliance with individualized, resident-centered care?

Neely: Resident care always comes first. If medication is appropriate, we use it—but in partnership with behavioral health clinicians. Every plan is individualized; there’s no cookie-cutter approach.

To remain compliant, you need strong relationships with expert behavioral health providers who can support a patient-centered model while meeting regulatory requirements.

SNN: Maureen, what improvements have you seen when facilities invest in expert behavioral health partnerships?

Maloney: We consistently see reduced hospitalizations, fewer one-to-ones, lower antipsychotic and anxiolytic use, higher star ratings, calmer residents, happier families, and improved staff satisfaction.

Neely: I’d add decreased staff turnover, fewer resident behaviors, month-over-month improvement in QMs, fewer incidents, less assistance needed for ADLs and ambulation—and overall, happier residents with better quality of life.

SNN: Stephanie, what prompted your decision to partner with a behavioral health provider?

Neely: It started with a director of nursing at a 99-bed dementia building in Columbus. She introduced us to GuideStar, and I was skeptical at first—but the results spoke for themselves.

We started with one building, expanded to another, and eventually across our portfolio. What made it work was trust. GuideStar clinicians were allowed to do their job, collaborate with primary care, and provide consistent results. Since then, we haven’t had a single CMS citation under the enhanced regulations.

SNN: What kinds of diagnoses are you seeing most often in skilled nursing residents?

Neely: Everything—from dementia to schizophrenia to multiple comorbid behavioral health conditions. It’s complex, and it requires expertise across diagnoses and medications.

The opioid crisis is also changing the landscape. As that population ages, we’ll see more residents with those histories and their long-term effects.

SNN: Looking ahead, what should providers prepare for next?

Neely: CMS is expected to tighten antipsychotic QM reporting, including reviewing pharmacy bills to address potential manipulation of when meds are given. Regulations will only get stricter, so it’s vital to have a trusted behavioral health partner.

Maloney: And when evaluating a partner, ask about their clinical model. How was it developed? What research supports it? What outcomes have they achieved? A true partner will be able to answer those questions in detail.

Neely: Access to corporate-level experts is also huge. Having direct contact with leaders and physicians when issues arise makes all the difference.



GuideStar Eldercare is the leading provider of psychiatric, neurological, geriatric, and psychological services for adults with neurological and behavioral conditions in long-term care. To learn more, visit: https://guidestareldercare.com/.