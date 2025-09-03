SNN RETHINK – Admissions: The Value Based Care Connection You May Be Missing

This article is sponsored by Reside Admissions. This article is based on a Skilled Nursing News discussion with Ari Shabat, CEO of Reside Admissions. The discussion took place on August 19, 2025 during the SNN RETHINK Conference. The article below has been edited for length and clarity.

Skilled Nursing News: I’m joined on stage for this session by Ari Shabat, CEO of Reside Admissions. Reside automates the busywork of admissions so teams can focus on the human work that drives value-based care success. I’m excited to discuss this topic, so let’s jump right in. Ari, most of our audience spends their time thinking about clinical outcomes, quality scores, and readmission rates — the traditional value-based care metrics. Why should they care about admissions?

Ari Shabat: Well, we just heard a little bit of that from Joel Theisen, founder and CEO from Lifespark, in the previous session. His concept of “choppy interactions” and the effort to build a sensible workflow really ties into admissions — because that’s where value-based care either begins or breaks.

Advertisement

Many facilities still treat admissions as clerical, rather than a strategic, clinical starting point. Incomplete or surface-level intake means clinical teams don’t get the full picture of resident health status, social risk factors, or behavioral needs — undermining care planning from Day 1. Admissions set the foundation for accurate risk adjustment and quality scoring, which directly impacts Five-Star rating and Quality Reporting Program performance.

When I first started in this industry, I learned quickly that if an admission goes poorly, you’re in big trouble — because that’s where the snowball starts. That’s still true today. Joel also said this is where expectations are set. Patients walk in with no clue what’s going on. Families often have never been through this before. Admissions is our moment to check in, set expectations, and help them understand what they’re about to experience.

Too often, though, we’re focused on volume — “let’s get another one in, let’s go, let’s go.” But admissions is the moment where the relationship is built, and we tend to blow right past it. The whole point of value-based care is to prevent the avoidable, but if we rush through, fill out an assessment, and move on, we miss the chance to actually learn something about the resident that could improve outcomes down the line.

Advertisement

Got it. So help us connect the dots. What happens in those first moments with a new resident that affects value-based care outcomes later?

Well, think about your average admission. A resident arrives, we wheel them to their room, introduce them to the nurse, maybe get a contract signed, and that’s it. The admissions coordinator — often our busiest, most harried person — is rushing through instead of building a relationship.

That breaks the model. Because if we don’t sit and talk with the resident, we miss things: Do they live alone? Are they terrified of being here? Are they anxious or depressed? Are they on 12 medications but only understand half of them? Was their recent fall due to undiagnosed vision loss? None of that is in the hospital discharge summary, but it’s what determines if your team can deliver the kind of outcomes VBC rewards.

It comes down to time. Are we trying to get out of the room as fast as possible, or are we investing the time to truly connect? That time makes all the difference — in care planning, in filling out the MDS correctly, and in shaping outcomes. It is likely that the tools providers are using for admissions hinder, versus support, VBC.

So, what does an ideal value-based care–oriented admissions process look like?

Great question. If you trace poor outcomes back to the beginning, it’s often because the resident wasn’t welcomed in a thoughtful, patient, or intentional way. Maybe expectations weren’t set, workflows weren’t connected so things got missed that will snowball over time, maybe the family wasn’t engaged in care planning, and maybe we weren’t seen as the “trusted understander” from the start.

What I just described is what we call Admissions 1.0 or 2.0. Version 1.0 is paper packets, scanners, and fax machines. Version 2.0 is digital PDFs with e-signatures — better, but still disconnected and burdensome.

True value-based care requires Admissions 3.0: connected workflows where systems talk to each other, routine tasks happen automatically, and staff focus on residents rather than red tape. It’s not just digitizing a PDF or making teams click through 37 screens to recreate a paper packet.

A VBC-aligned admissions process is connected, not siloed — workflows talk to each other with no more duplicating data entry across five systems. It’s automated, not manual — routine tasks happen in the background, freeing up staff to focus on residents. It’s proactive, not reactive — risk factors are flagged before they become problems, and social determinants, behavioral health needs, and cognitive concerns are captured early.

And it’s person-centered, not process-centered — asking questions like “What matters most to you in this transition?” That human connection builds trust and drives satisfaction, which is directly tied to VBC scores.

Let’s talk about outcomes. What does success look like if providers implement this kind of admissions process?

The first change is moving from transactional admissions to relational admissions.

When I started in admissions, the myth was that you build relationships by sitting with families for hours filling out 150 pages of paperwork. But in reality, they hate that (even now when it’s in digital form). They’d rather be with their loved one. It feels like signing paperwork for a mortgage — overwhelming and impersonal.

So with a VBC aligned admissions process, or admissions 3.0 as we call it, you stop seeing: fewer last-minute scrambles for missing documents, fewer readmissions that start with “we didn’t know,” and fewer families saying “no one ever told us that.”

And you start seeing: more informed care plans and faster clinical interventions because teams act sooner and smarter when intake is meaningful, not just procedural. Early indicators of decline, confusion, or risk don’t slip through the cracks.

Staff satisfaction also improves significantly. When you automate the busywork and give staff time to engage meaningfully, teams are no longer drowning in busywork. Burnout decreases, retention improves, and buy-in on care planning increases. The emotional toll that admissions chaos takes on frontline staff responsible for first impressions is often underestimated by leaders.

Families feel the difference, and they say so. When the admissions experience is smooth, supportive, and personal, family satisfaction scores rise. Word-of-mouth improves, referral partners notice, and it becomes a competitive advantage. Financially, you retain more of what you earn. Avoidable readmissions and documentation errors are two of the most preventable causes of revenue loss in VBC.

Getting admissions right protects reimbursement and increases margins without increasing workload.

What’s one concrete step a provider can take to start moving toward this model?

First, look at your recent poor outcomes. Pull your last few rehospitalizations and ask: What did that admission look like? How long did it take? Was the paperwork complete and accurate? Was the family engaged? Was the resident engaged? Sometimes the problem traces back to admissions. Ask the question: Are we just admitting people — or are we setting them up for better outcomes? Then ask: What would this look like if it were built for value-based care?

Of course, some situations are unavoidable. But many aren’t — and that’s the core of value-based care. If you identify where admissions may have gone off the rails, it motivates you to take a closer look.

Second, think about creating a “risk and goals” conversation that happens with every resident on day one. What are they afraid of? What do they want to achieve? That sets the foundation for engagement and empathy.

Finally, look at your tools. Are they helping or hindering you? If you’re still doing paper admissions or spending hours on consents, it’s not sustainable. Systems exist to shrink an hour-long admissions process into 10 minutes — freeing up time to focus on residents, families, and even referrals.

Admissions may feel like a small piece, but it’s actually the secret to value-based care. If we welcome residents well, engage families, and use tools to buy back time, we not only improve financial outcomes — we make a meaningful impact on people’s lives. For many residents, this is one of the most vulnerable moments of their lives. Getting admissions right truly matters.

RESIDE automates the busywork of admissions so teams can focus on the human work that drives value-based care success. To learn more, visit: https://resideadmissions.com/.