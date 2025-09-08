Skilled Nursing Operator National HealthCare Corp. In Default With NHI 

An affiliate of National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN: NHC) is in default under its master lease with National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) due to non-compliance with certain non-monetary provisions.

The NHC affiliate operates 32 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and three assisted living facilities in the NHI portfolio, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) document NHI filed Monday.

NHI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that manages more than 200 properties across 33 states. NHC provides a continuum of care that includes 80 SNFs and 26 assisted living communities, as well as a variety of other service lines such as home care and hospice. Both NHI and NHC are based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

NHI first notified NHC of its non-compliance with lease provisions on July 29, 2025 and gave the tenant until Aug. 29 to remedy the issues, according to the SEC form.

On Monday, NHI notified the NHC affiliate that it is in default, having failed to remedy the non-compliance, the SEC form stated. Should the tenant fail to cure the default within 30 days, “NHI will be entitled to pursue any and all remedies available” under the master lease.

NHC had not responded to Skilled Nursing News’ request for comment as of press time.

NHI earlier this year faced pressure from activist investor Land & Buildings, which criticized the decades-old lease agreement between the REIT and NHC, calling it “egregiously one-sided” in favor of the tenant. The lease was signed in 1991 and is slated to expire in December 2026.

“Their ability to pay whatever the negotiated new rent is should not be an issue,” NHI CEO Eric Mendelsohn said of NHC while speaking on a Q2 2025 earnings call last month.

Mendelsohn further noted that a special committee of the NHI board, comprised of directors who bear no conflicts of interest with NHC, had met and begun communicating with NHC about the go-forward strategy.