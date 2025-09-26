Skilled Nursing Dealbook: AI and Robotics for Nursing Homes Lead Recent Dealmaking With $43M-Plus Series A Rounds

Teton.ai, which is focused on predictive modeling for health care companies, has announced the conclusion of their Series A funding round, totaling $20 million. Meanwhile, robotics company Andromeda, focused on robotic companions for seniors, received $23 million in its Series A round. Blueprint oversaw the sale of nine skilled nursing facilities across Texas, while Walker & Dunlop originated $68.3 million in HUD loans to refinance seven skilled nursing facilities in Illinois and Wisconsin.

Teton.ai Raises $20M to Reinvent Elder Care

Teton.ai, a predictive intelligence company for modern health care, announced a $20 million Series A fundraise. The round was led by Plural, which also led Teton’s seed round, with participation from Bertelsmann Investments, Antler Elevate and Nebular and follow-on investment from PSV Tech.

Since seed, Teton has grown ARR 13x and partnered with Nvidia to develop the largest point-of-care dataset in senior care. The company is growing customer numbers 300% year-on-year, delivering concrete outcomes to senior care communities and hospitals across the United States and Europe. Teton is in advanced pilots with major U.S. asset owners to bring predictive care to hundreds of thousands more residents in elderly care.

“The economics of senior care and health care are broken: costs rise, staff burn out and outcomes suffer,” said Mikkel Wad Thorsen, CEO of Teton.ai. “Shifting care from reactive to predictive changes the equation. Emergencies decline, staffing is planned with precision and every intervention creates value.”

The Teton platform uses proprietary artificial intelligence and computer vision technology to shift care from reactive to predictive.

“At its core, this is a deflationary technology, making top-tier care more abundantly accessible to more people — extending the length and quality of life for residents while lowering the cost to deliver it,” Thorsen said. “After years embedded inside care environments, we’ve built technology that impacts daily operations, delivering measurable ROI to operators from day one and structural advantages that only grow over time.”

Andromeda Powers Up on $23M Series A

Companion robots startup Andromeda has raised $23 million in a Series A that values the business at $100 million. Founded by Yan Chen and Grace Brown in 2022, the company plans to use the funding for US expansion.

Andromeda created a AI-powered humanoid robot called Abi that blows bubbles and can “talk” to people. The colourful humanoid robots have been used as companions for the elderly in a series of aged care trials.

The round was led by San Francisco VC Forerunner Ventures, supported by Rethink Impact, Artesian, CSIRO-backed Main Sequence, Visible and Trampoline, as well as futurist Dom Price. Additional backers included Purpose Ventures and Startmate. Galileo Ventures led an initial funding round of $1 million in 2023

Capital Funding Group Closes $121.5M Bridge Loan to Support Refinancing of Skilled Nursing Facilities

Capital Funding Group (CFG) recently announced the closing of a $121.5 million bridge loan, which will support the refinancing of 12 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, with 10 in Texas and two in Maryland, featuring a total of 1,625 beds. CFG closed the transaction on Sept. 12, 2025.

“This transaction highlights the strength of our platform and the confidence clients place in our ability to deliver creative, strategic capital solutions,” said CFG Bank President Erik Howard. “By structuring a multi-state portfolio into a single financing, we helped our client unlock efficiencies and position their business for long-term growth.”

“Large-scale financings like this require more than capital—they demand precision, expertise, and a bold, agile approach,” added CFG Bank Chief Lending Officer, Bridge and HUD Loans, Tim Eberhardt. “By bringing multiple assets together under one streamlined structure, we delivered a solution that empowers our client to move forward with confidence.”

Walker & Dunlop Originates $68 Million in HUD Loans for Seven Skilled Nursing Facilities

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has originated $68.3 million in HUD 232/223(f) loans to refinance seven skilled nursing facilities in Illinois and Wisconsin.

Using the HUD-insured 232/223(f) financing program, with its long-term, fixed-rate and non-recourse structure, allowed the clients to replace existing short-term, variable-rate debt and secure greater stability and predictability for their portfolio.

“With the senior population continuing to grow and new supply remaining constrained, demand for high-quality skilled nursing facilities is stronger than ever,” said Rosen, senior managing director of FHA Finance at Walker & Dunlop. “We’re proud to help our client secure long-term, fixed-rate HUD financing on seven properties totaling 380 units, reflecting both the strength of the market and our team’s expertise in complex healthcare real estate transactions.”

Bluegrass Consulting Group Acquires Wellington Parc

Wellington Parc Nursing and Rehabilitation, an 80-bed skilled nursing facility in Owensboro, Kentucky, has been acquired by Bluegrass Consulting Group, a Majestic Management company.

The sale closed Sept. 2, 2025, at a price of $9.475 million. The seller was Wellington Parc Health Systems Inc., and the buyer was listed as Majestic Care of Wellington Parc.

“We are thrilled to expand our footprint in the great state of Kentucky with the addition of Wellington Parc Nursing and Rehabilitation in Owensboro,” said Paul Pruitt, CEO of Majestic Management. “This new community reflects that mission and reinforces our brand promise of Excellent Healthcare. Our dedicated care team will ensure that residents and families in Owensboro receive compassionate, personalized care tailored to their needs. As we grow, our focus remains on innovation, compassion and excellence — working to provide the best possible experiences for those we serve.”

eCaptial Provides $6M Health Care Receivables Facility to California SNF

eCapital funded a $6 million health care receivables facility to a skilled nursing operator in California for working capital needs. The facility will provide immediate access to liquidity to support ongoing operations and ensure the operator can navigate the complex reimbursement cycles and regulatory demands common in skilled nursing.

“Health care is a sector where experience matters,” said Steven Silver, Head of Sales, ABL at eCapital. “This transaction is one of many we’ve closed recently to help skilled nursing and health care operators overcome reimbursement delays, manage payroll, and invest in growth. Our ability to deliver working capital solutions tailored to these real-world operating challenges sets us apart and reinforces our role as a trusted non-bank lender in the space.”

Blueprint Facilitates Sale of Five SNFs in Texas Hill Country

Blueprint, a health care real estate advising company, brokered the sale of a 469-bed skilled nursing portfolio in Texas. The five facilities had over $2.2 million of in-place cash flow, and 71% occupancy.

The portfolio was purchased at an undisclosed price by another skilled nursing operator.

Blueprint positioned the deal as a rare opportunity for an incoming owner/operator to acquire a portfolio of SNFs with a strong track record of financial success, revenue diversification, with the ability to unlock additional upside.

Blueprint worked with all stakeholders to ensure a quick and successful closing.

Blueprint Oversees Sale of Four Dallas-Fort Worth Campuses

Four health care campuses in the Dallas-Forth Worth, Texas area, totalling 585 skilled nursing beds and 401 senior housing units has been sold to an experienced turnaround investor with deep roots in the municipal bond market for an undisclosed amount.

The portfolio includes a mix of continuing care retirement communities, assisted living and skilled nursing campuses.

The former national owner/operator decided the properties no longer fit their long-term strategy, culminating in a tailored process that preserved strategic flexibility and achieved a successful outcome.

Blueprint leveraged its national network of senior housing and skilled nursing investors to drive competitive activity, ultimately producing seven offers spanning single-asset to full-portfolio buyers. The complex transaction required extensive collaboration between lenders, ownership, and the incoming operator, and Blueprint worked hand-in-hand with all stakeholders to ensure a successful and on-time closing.

Forest Health Properties Closes Three Skilled Nursing Home Transactions

Jeffrey Vegh and Joe Schiff of Forest Healthcare Properties closed three skilled nursing home transactions in August 2025.

The first deal involved the sale of two skilled nursing facilities near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The cash-flowing assets total 242 beds. The seller was a New Jersey-based operator, and the buyer entered the state through the acquisition.

Forest handled two additional closings, both in Kentucky. In Louisville, a SNF with more than 120 beds and an occupancy rate above 85% changed hands. The buyer was a large regional operator looking to expand its existing footprint in the state.

The final transaction involved two SNFs in rural Kentucky, near the Tennessee border. The SNFs were family owned, and the buyer was a prominent Kentucky operator adding to its in-state portfolio.