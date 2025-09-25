Prism Awards – Final Entries Due September 30

WTWH Healthcare is proud to announce the Prism Awards, honoring individuals and organizations that have demonstrated exemplary achievements in the areas of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB), Environmental Sustainability & Social Stewardship.

Eligible categories include:

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging (DEIB) Champion Award: Honors individuals who have championed DEIB in ways that have resulted in demonstrable progress within their companies and/or their industry

Green Guardian Award: Recognizes companies that have made significant achievements in environmental sustainability

Social Stewardship Award: Highlights companies that have made significant achievements in social responsibility initiatives related to community engagement, such as involvement in philanthropic efforts or contributions made to the community through programs, partnerships and outreach

The final deadline for entries is September 30, 2025 by 11:59pm CDT. Visit the Prism Awards website for full details, including entry requirements, terms & conditions, and more. For additional questions, contact the Awards team at [email protected].