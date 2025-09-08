PACS CFO Resigns Following Board Investigation Into Violation Of Company Policies

PACS Group (NYSE: PACS) is seeking a new chief financial officer following the resignation of Derick Apt.

This marks a C-suite change for one of the nation’s largest nursing home companies, as independent subsidiaries of PACS operate more than 300 post-acute and senior living facilities across the country.

Apt tendered his resignation at the request of the PACS board of directors after the Audit Committee of the board investigated allegations that he had “accepted a series of high-value items from individuals associated with a group of related entities with which the company does business,” according to a Securities and Exchange Commission document that PACS filed on Monday.



Following its investigation into the allegations, the Audit Committee issued interim findings that Apt’s actions violated company policies, leading to his exit.

Advertisement

PACS has accelerated the vesting of 82,116 restricted stock units, while Apt forfeited the remainder of his restricted stock units that have not yet vested. The company also has waived Apt’s one-year non-compete.

Mark Hancock, a PACS co-founder and former chief financial officer, is serving as interim CFO as the company seeks a permanent successor to Apt.

This is the latest twist in what has been a turbulent period for PACS. The company has been conducting an internal investigation of allegations of improper reimbursement and referral practices made by now-defunct Hindenburg Research. PACS is in the process of restating previously issued financial statements, after finding that it overstated Medicare Part B billings in certain past quarters. PACS also recently entered into forbearance agreements with lenders and real estate investment trust Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI).

Advertisement

And the departure of Apt marks another change in executive leadership following the exit last month of P.J. Sanford, who was the company’s president. Sanford has an agreement to provide PACS with consulting services for up to one year.