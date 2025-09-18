OIG: Nursing Homes Fail to Report 43% of Falls with Major Injury, Compromising Care Compare

Nursing homes are frequently failing to report when a resident falls and experiences a major injury.

That’s according to findings posted Thursday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Inspector General (OIG). Nursing homes have poor compliance with fall reporting requirements mandated by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and the public is not seeing accurate fall rates when evaluating providers on CMS’ Care Compare website, the government watchdog report stated.

To create the report, OIG analyzed data from the one-year period between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023. The agency examined hospital Medicare claims and nursing homes’ Minimum Data Set (MDS) assessments to determine that 42,864 Medicare-enrolled nursing home residents experienced a fall that led to major injury and hospitalization, and 1,911 of those residents died while hospitalized.

Nursing homes did not report 43% of those falls with major injury and hospitalization in MDS resident assessments, which they are required to do.

That non-reporting percentage was even higher – 45% – among nursing homes with more than 160 beds, OIG found.

In terms of geographic trends, the highest rates of non-reporting occurred in Washington, D.C. (64%); California (61%); and Nevada (60%). The lowest rates of non-reporting were observed in South Dakota (21%); Vermont (24%); and North Dakota (25%).

Nursing homes also were less likely to report major falls for younger residents and male residents. Furthermore, nursing homes did not report 54% of major falls experienced by short-stay residents, while they failed to report 27% of major falls experienced by long-stay residents.

Regarding how the lack of reporting affects Care Compare, nursing homes with the lowest fall rates on the website also were least likely to report major falls.

“This suggests that those nursing homes’ low fall rates on Care Compare are driven by a failure to report falls rather than an actual low incidence of falls,” the report stated. “Specifically, we found that nursing homes with the lowest fall rates on Care Compare (0–2 percent) failed to report almost two-thirds of falls we identified in the Medicare claims.”

OIG was not able to determine what fall rates on Care Compare should have been for the study period, because the falls reported on the website included falls with major injury that did not result in hospitalization, as well as falls that resulted in hospitalizations that were not paid for via Medicare.

CMS should take steps to improve nursing homes’ compliance with fall reporting requirements, OIG recommended. Approaches could include CMS working with state agencies to improve education and training around falls reporting, as well as focusing on fall reporting accuracy when reviewing MDS assessments during surveys. CMS’ recent data validation program – consisting of medical records audits to validate value-based purchasing measures – also is a step in the right direction, and CMS could employ other types of data analysis to ensure the accuracy and completeness of fall reporting.

And OIG also recommended that CMS should explore whether the accuracy of other nursing home quality measures rooted in MDS assessments also could be improved through similar approaches.

CMS concurred with both recommendations and flagged that a Technical Expert Panel (TEP) has made progress toward changes to the falls with major injury cross-setting quality measure.

“CMS noted that the new version of the falls with major injury quality measure under development will not rely solely on MDS data, but will be supplemented with claims and encounters, which may lessen the impact of any continued MDS under-reporting of falls with major injury,” the OIG report stated.