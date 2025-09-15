Nursing Homes Drive Quality Outcomes With Sharper Focus On ‘Best Medicine We Have’

In their quest to reduce hospitalizations and improve patient outcomes, nursing home providers should not underestimate the difference that strong hydration and nutrition programs can make.

This was one theme of the recent Skilled Nursing News RETHINK Conference in Chicago, where leaders with various providers spoke of their companies’ efforts and achievements in these areas.

For example, hydration clinics at ALIYA Healthcare have helped reduce infections, falls and rehospitalizations, said Dr. Geraldine Luna, the company’s chief medical officer. Illinois-based ALIYA operates 13 facilities in the state.

Advertisement

Another Illinois-based provider, Heritage Operations, is focused on nutrition, recently shifting the focus of its culinary teams as part of an effort to set the organization up to take on more financial risk in value-based care models. Heritage owns and manages over 40 senior care facilities, including skilled nursing, throughout Illinois.

But moves like these may not be widespread throughout the industry, as some recent data shows that many nursing homes allocate few dollars per resident day to food, and that providers see a lot of room for improving the quality of the dining experience.

Inside ALIYA’s hydration clinics

By launching hydration clinics, ALIYA sought to provide proactive care to high-risk patients in order to prevent the many bad outcomes that stem from dehydration. These outcomes can include falls, given that dehydration can worsen older adults’ already-compromised reflexes, as well as urinary tract infections, which are the most commonly reported infections at ALIYA facilities, Luna said.

Advertisement

So, ALIYA begins by determining which patients are good candidates to participate in the provider’s hydration clinics. For instance, these might be individuals admitted to the nursing home with a memory-related condition, those who have a history of dehydration, “frequent flyers” to the hospital, or undernourished individuals who are losing weight.

The clinic then “comes to them” and facilitates intravenous hydration tailored to patients’ particular needs and conditions, provided by a care team with a doctor supporting to check on vitals and ensure the clinical setting is appropriate for patients, Luna said.

“It’s not everybody that is a candidate for a hydration clinic, but [for] those that are in need, we can prevent hospitalizations, rehospitalizations and … infections,” Luna said.

ALIYA is not the only provider with a particular recent focus on IV hydration. So too is Texas-based Creative Solutions in Healthcare, which operates 174 long-term care facilities in the Lone Star State.

Creative Solutions is training its nurses in advanced IV management to avoid “cursory IVs” and instead deliver “real strategic IVs,” CEO Gary Blake said at RETHINK.

Like ALIYA’s clinics, the Creative Solutions approach focuses on tailoring the IVs to each patient to deliver “whatever the patinet needs,” such as hydration, nutrition or lipids, Blake emphasized.

“That’s how we keep them out of hospitals,” he said.

Nutrition, culinary quality deserves more attention

Reducing hospitalizations is a key goal for all nursing homes, particularly as value-based care models become increasingly prevalent across the industry. To succeed in these models that tie care quality and cost control to financial payouts, nursing home operators must be sure that they are keeping unnecessary hospitalizations to a minimum.

To that end, residents’ proper intake of food as well as hydration is critical, emphasized Steve Hart, COO of Heritage Operations Group.

Heritage currently is “focusing on what we feel are the basics” to enable the organization to take on more risk within value-based care models within roughly the next two years, Hart said at RETHINK.

“To give you an example, we’ve in the last month shifted Section K of the MDS from our culinary team towards our nursing team,” he said. “We’ve then replaced that work for the culinary team with [driving] the intake of food and liquid, because ultimately, food is the best medicine that we have.”

That is, Heritage’s culinary teams are now spending less time addressing the Minimum Data Set section related to swallowing disorders, height and weight, weight loss, and nutritional approaches. Instead the teams are more focused on quality and intake, and investigating where intake is falling short and what can be done to improve that.

These types of seemingly small changes nonetheless hold the potential to significantly move the needle on outcomes “in a value-based care world,” Hart said.

The changes at Heritage might seem like common sense, but they are not easy to make – and some signs point to providers actually focusing less on their culinary offerings.

Food-related deficiencies tripled between 2021 and 2024, while more than a quarter of U.S. facilities are spending less than $10 a day on food per resident, according to a recently released investigation that examined government cost reports.

“I’ve long thought it an issue not receiving the attention it deserves,” David Grabowski, a professor of health care policy at Harvard Medical School and a well-known authority on nursing homes, told reporters involved in the investigation.

Furthermore, nearly 72% of respondents to a recent Skilled Nursing News survey on environmental, housekeeping and dining services identified the dining experience as one of their top three areas in need of improvement – by far the most common answer.

And as with many other issues facing nursing homes, improving the quality of culinary services is related to reimbursement rates – a point that Holly Harmon, senior vice president for the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), recently made.

“The major challenge is that nursing homes have limited government resources and are chronically underfunded,” Harmon told SNN. “Properly funding long term care benefits all aspects of care delivery, including food and nutrition. We encourage policymakers to uphold their commitment to our nation’s seniors through ongoing investments in long term care.”