Inside Creative Solutions’ Acquisition of 18 Nursing Facilities, And What Comes Next

Having acquired the real estate of 18 facilities over a period of 18 months, Creative Solutions in Healthcare is moving forward with an accelerated growth strategy underpinned by HUD financing.

“Since we’ve operated across most markets in Texas, we’ve built a deep understanding of where we perform the best, both urban and rural,” Chris Eamiguel, CFO of Creative Solutions, recently told Skilled Nursing News. “The market knowledge, combined with our internal underwriting team that we’ve been working on building out over the last two years, gives us the ability to identify facilities where we can secure favorable financing and add value quickly.”

The recent acquisitions represent more than 2,200 beds across the state and have an appraised $218 million value. By next year, Creative Solutions expects the portfolio to be supported by more than $155 million in permanent financing through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

For Creative Solutions, Texas is home. Founded in 2000 by Gary and Malissa Blake, the company has grown to more than 170 facilities across the state. The 18 recently completed purchases were of facilities the company already operated and represent the execution of a real estate strategy that is meant to drive both financial stability and operational quality.

The company challenges itself to outperform its own benchmarks with new acquisitions, including in markets that haven’t performed well in the past, Eamiguel said.

“We’ve never once looked at a market and said, ‘Oh no, we don’t historically perform well there. Let’s kind of be wary about acquiring nursing homes in that market,’” he said. “Those conversations usually start off as, ‘Let’s talk about what we don’t do well there.’ Is it a marketing issue? Is it a census issue? Is it a personnel issue? What can we do that’s worked in other markets that we can instill in this market now that we would have a larger presence?”

HUD financing in Texas

HUD-insured financing is at the heart of Creative Solutions’ growth strategy. The provider sees HUD financing not only as a financially attractive option but also as a way to ensure quality across the large and growing portfolio, given the requirements that facilities must meet in order to qualify for these loans.

Across various deals, Creative Solutions has deployed different types of HUD financing. The company was able to acquire certain high-performing facilities directly with HUD debt; in other cases, Creative Solutions assumed existing HUD loans through a transfer of physical assets (TPA). But the company has most often gone the bridge-to-HUD route.

Bridge-to-HUD has been a good fit for the growth strategy as it allows the company to acquire more real estate without pulling heavily from operational cash flow, Eamiguel told SNN.

The overall financial advantages of HUD loans are well known, including more attractive loan to value ratios.

“The long term amortization also keeps the debt service at a manageable level, allowing operations to run smoothly without being strained by large debt service requirements, covenants and things of that sort,” Eamiguel said.

Still, there are challenges related to HUD; for one, the approval process can be taxing and prolonged. To help ease some of these burdens, HUD recently introduced an “express lane” for facilities that meet certain financial and care quality standards.

The launch of the express lane was welcome but not a determining factor in Creative Solutions’ HUD-focused strategy, said Eamiguel. He noted that the provider has benefited from the express lane primarily because it has reduced the queue for other applications. Creative Solutions has not directly utilized the express lane, and that’s in large part because HUD does not fully underwrite revenue that SNFs receive through Texas’ Quality Incentive Payment Program (QIPP) for nursing facilities, which links incentive payments to improvements on specific quality measures.

“In Texas, QIPP is obviously a critical component of reimbursement, and without being able to reflect its full value, it can really limit the leverage that is available on certain acquisitions,” he said. “For us, that creates a challenge, because we want to make these assets permanent within the Creative Solutions family, but the financing structure doesn’t always align with the program’s importance.”

If HUD did underwrite the full value for QIPP, Eamiguel said, Creative Solutions likely would have “a bunch of facilities” that would qualify for express lane treatment.

And despite the current uncertainty in Washington, D.C., with a potential government shutdown looming and many programs eliminated or reduced in scope in 2025, there isn’t much concern that HUD’s Section 232 program, which finances residential care facilities, could change or go away.

“It has proven to be one of the strongest and most reliable programs in the country,” Eamiguel said. “As far as I know, it’s actually providing revenue for the federal government. What I see the current HUD leadership and the current administration doing is making smart changes that continue to improve efficiency.”

Partnerships with capital providers

While HUD loans are a linchpin of Creative Solutions’ M&A playbook, growth has come through deals of various sorts, with the organization leveraging its relationships with a variety of capital providers and taking on some complex arrangements.

One of the recently completed deals included a nine-facility acquisition from a mom-and-pop provider. The deal was structured as a multi-tier acquisition. Creative Solutions worked with its largest real estate investment trust (REIT) partner, Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI), to purchase one building out of the portfolio, which was a high-performing facility, Eamiguel said.

“We were also in the process of doing a HUD loan so that we could take that facility over simultaneously as Omega took the other eight facilities,” he said. “We would take that building straight to our ownership through a HUD loan.”

The deal also allowed Creative Solutions to acquire three additional buildings from the Omega portfolio of more than three dozen facilities.

“Under that approach, we acquired those three facilities under a bridge loan, and we are in the process of submitting the HUD application to take that to FHA-insured financing,” he said.

Complexity as opportunity

Given that HUD financing comes with rigorous requirements — e.g. debt service coverage, loan-to-value, and minimum quality ratings – Creative Solutions has built tight partnerships between its operations and clinical teams and the M&A team.

Creative Solutions’ clinical strategy is rooted partly in providing more sophisticated and personalized care to meet the rising acuity of residents, CEO Gary Blake said at the recent SNN RETHINK Conference in Chicago. He also spoke to how providers need to do a better job of promoting what they do well, including promoting their star ratings and quality metrics. Those are among the topics of communication among internal teams at the company, as well.

“On one side, our operations and clinical leaders can speak directly about quality and star ratings,” Eamiguel said. “And on the other hand, our finance team can speak directly about loan to value and debt service coverage requirements and covenants. So, we’re able to basically handle the whole apparatus underneath one roof. … We understand that a lot of folks see the HUD process as rigorous, but we view complexity in general as opportunity. And frankly, we feel like we embody exactly what HUD wants to see when they underwrite operators.”

Meshing with lenders that support Creative Solutions’ strategy is another important piece of the acquisition process, Eamiguel said. Choosing financing partners can be difficult, especially in successful markets where many lenders are interested. But, Eamiguel said the lenders who are willing to take on more risk, such as on turnarounds, are favored by Creative Solutions.

The provider has worked with a variety of lenders, including Oxford, Berkadia, VIUM Capital, Greystone, Walker & Dunlop and One World Bank.

“I think as we continue to grow in the state of Texas, there’s going to be so much more opportunity for turnaround facilities,” Eamiguel said. “What we’re looking for in a partner is someone that can take a leap of faith on Creative; [someone] that knows our history of turnarounds, that knows our history of performance. Those are the lenders that we’re looking for whenever we’re contemplating these turnarounds that we’re kind of being very intent on.”

Eamiguel said the next phase of acquisition includes taking on facilities that the company does not already operate. There isn’t a target number of acquisitions in mind, but Creative Solutions plans to continue to refine its brand and improve its organizational structure.

There aren’t currently any plans to expand into neighboring states, but it’s not something the company will rule out. For now, and the foreseeable future, Creative Solutions is focused on improving the nursing home experience in Texas, Eamiguel said.

“We never stop striving to be better,” he said.