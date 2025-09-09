How OBBBA Will Reshape Nursing Home, Hospital Ties And Tensions

In the aftermath of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), hospital funding cuts could disrupt care coordination, delay discharges, and heighten competition with nursing homes for Medicaid resources.

But nursing home providers also could have new opportunities to strengthen their relationships with hospitals and achieve some long-sought policy wins.

One major shift that nursing home executives are anticipating: an influx of patients into hospital emergency departments seeking primary care, as cuts to Medicaid funding and changes in Medicaid eligibility requirements lead to an increase in the number of people who do not have health insurance.

Advertisement

“It’s an interesting paradigm that’s going to be created,” Steve LaForte, CFO and principal at Cascadia Healthcare, said at the recent Skilled Nursing News RETHINK Conference. Idaho-based Cascadia operates more than 58 long-term care facilities across Washington, Oregon, Montana, Idaho and Arizona.

If a surge in ER patients does materialize, hospitals will be relying even more heavily on nursing homes to take discharges as expeditiously as possible and to prevent unnecessary ER visits among their resident populations.

These already are key goals of value-based care models, so high-quality nursing home providers already should have a good operational baseline to respond to increased strains on hospitals, observed Joel VanEaton, EVP of Compliance and Regulatory Affairs at Broad River Rehabilitation.

Advertisement

Furthermore, some skilled nursing and long-term care providers should be able to leverage capabilities that they built up in response to hospital pressures that occurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gary Blake, CEO of Creative Solutions in Healthcare, said at RETHINK. Texas-based Creative Solutions operates 174 long-term care facilities, including 153 skilled nursing locations.

Preparing for bottlenecks

Blake is anticipating that ERs will be under strain and detailed how Creative Solutions is building up its clinical capabilities to reduce the number of unnecessary emergency room visits among the company’s residents and patients.

Training in advanced respiratory care and IV management is one area of focus, with nurses going through training in these areas. One key is to avoid “cursory IVs” in favor of “real strategic IVs” that deliver what a patient needs, including nutrition, hydration and lipids – “whatever the patient needs,” according to Blake.

“That’s how we keep them out of hospitals,” he said, noting also that clinical capabilities such as these are recognized by hospitals and help drive admissions

The COVID-19 pandemic reshaped collaboration between hospitals and long-term care providers, forcing hospitals to confront system bottlenecks and engage in more coordinated efforts with post-acute care partners, LaForte said. That experience is now influencing ongoing discussions with the Idaho Hospital Association and counterparts in other states, as all parties navigate a rapidly changing funding and care landscape.

“COVID was a great educational experience in that the hospitals had to work with us, and they saw what it was like to get bottlenecks. And so it’s already changing the complexion of discussions that we’re having with the hospital association in Idaho and other states,” LaForte said.

In terms of how nursing homes step up their games to keep patients and residents out of hospitals, LaForte highlighted participation in Medicare Advantage Institutional Special Needs Plans (ISNPs) as a way to to shift from episodic treatment to comprehensive, community-based care management.

VanEaton likewise emphasized that nursing homes have a “tremendous opportunity” related to adding more advanced clinical services, not only to address pressures likely to stem from the OBBBA but to succeed as value-based care models continue to gain momentum.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has been pushing hospitals to improve post-discharge planning and care coordination through programs like Hospital Readmissions Reduction and Hospital-Acquired Condition (HAC) Reduction programs, and nursing homes can play a key role in these efforts.

But VanEaton also urged nursing home providers to use the current moment to push for a long-sought change: eliminating the three-day stay rule.

Time ripe for cutting 3-day stay

With hospital capacity set to be strained, the moment is ideal for ending the requirement that Medicare beneficiaries spend three days as a hospital inpatient to qualify for subsequent SNF care.

“The 3-day hospital stay is vestigial, it’s something that isn’t necessary anymore” said VanEaton.

Allowing hospital observation stays to count toward the three-day requirement would be progress and a chance to urge lawmakers to move toward eliminating the rule entirely, VanEaton argued.

This is a “beautiful idea,” Blake said. He framed the issue in terms of resident rights and dignity, saying that people should have a right to receive care in a SNF rather than a hospital if their medical conditions allow.

“If I can be [in a SNF] without going to the hospital, there is not one hand in this room that I think would go up to say, ‘No, I want to go lay 18 hours on a gurney,’” he said.

Medicaid as line item in state budget

Even as OBBBA-related pressure on hospitals could create new opportunities for nursing homes to take on patients, once again prove their value within value-based care models, and perhaps eliminate the three-day stay rule, the budget bill also could mean that nursing homes will have to fight harder to maintain reimbursement levels.

The need for improving funding for nursing homes is especially urgent now that Medicaid cuts have begun to be enacted in states like Idaho, LaForte stated in a recent Op-ed in the Idaho Statesman.

Under the OBBBA, hospital provider taxes will be reduced by 0.5% per year starting in fiscal 2028, declining to 3.5% by 2032 in Medicaid expansion states. And even though the nursing home provider taxes are frozen, the hospital cuts will have the impact of lowering overall Medicaid funding, including for nursing homes.

This strengthens the case for more policy changes, and LaForte is pushing for making long-term care a line item on state budgets so that nursing homes are shielded from funding volatility and receive stable, predictable support – even as other sectors face cuts.

“Hospitals, in two years, will start getting [provider taxes] cut. So there’s going to be a competition, which is why we’re advocating for a line item for long-term care in Medicaid,” LaForte said.