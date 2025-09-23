‘Golden Age of Census’: To Seize the Moment, Nursing Homes Must Mirror Hospitals’ AI Use, Unburden Staff

While census remains strong at nursing homes, certain factors – such as insufficient hiring of skilled clinical workers and limited use of technology and AI tools to align with referral partners and hospitals – could negatively impact census.

Andy Frasure, COO of Larry H. Miller Senior Health, and Steve Hart, COO of Heritage Operations Group, shared insights into how their organizations are maintaining high occupancy and preparing for future growth at Skilled Nursing News’ RETHINK conference.

Aside from reducing agency staffing and using technology and data from referral sources to improve conversion rates, providers need to be aligning care and admissions teams better to accept more referrals and stabilize their facility’s census, the panelists said. Providers could also benefit from cutting staff burdens.

Frasure said his organization currently has an average occupancy level of 94% throughout all of his organization’s facilities, with well over half topping 97%.

For Heritage too, facility census has been great overall, but keeping it in good shape has been “hard work” and has meant implementing some new initiatives.

That said, while staffing remains a concern, it’s currently not limiting census at Heritage, he said.

“On the high end, we tend to occupy every bed that we hope to fill, and that’s probably the majority of our buildings, at least, in rural Illinois,” Hart said. “On the low end, if we’re looking to add maybe 10 residents to a building, we can tend to achieve that goal maybe in a few months.”

For Heritage, even though quality staff is still hard to get, he said that at least the reduction of agency staff has made it easier to accept weekend admissions, which can impact census growth.

Reducing burdens on staff through successful initiatives that have eased tasks such as medication passing has proven to be critical, said Hart.

Heritage collaborated with Green Tree Pharmacy to streamline medication packaging. The change resulted in cutting medication pass rate by more than a half, which significantly boosted staff morale, he said, and helped expand census capacity.

“The nurses were on choke point on their ability to safely care for residents,” he said, and now “their workload has significantly decreased.”

Illinois-based Heritage owns and manages over 40 senior care facilities throughout the state, including skilled nursing.

Meanwhile, Frasure described Larry H. Miller’s staffing as “fragile” – adequate but lacking depth of skills – and yet the census has remained strong.

But Frasure said since admitting more patients can lead to diminished quality of care, his organization has focused on workarounds – including more technology use and team collaboration.

At Larry H. Miller, technology and managing data through AI tools are driving efficiency, with the provider also exploring more tools that could prove beneficial for maintaining a strong census in the long run.

AI and documentation tools show great promise in alleviating staff burdens, Frasure said.

“We’re looking for ways to incorporate AI into helping us be more efficient and more effective in the way that we take care of our patients and the way that we serve our patients, and in the way that we document and and the way that we’re reimbursed, “ Frasure said. “And so we have multiple pilot studies going on in our facilities with different AI technologies and scrubbers and documentation tools and those types of things, but right now, it feels like a lot of those are exploratory and under development, and there’s integration challenges and issues.”

All in all, the industry is excited to use and roll out technology in a way that is going to help “us more to be more effective and ultimately, have more time at the bedside, more time with our patients,” Frasure said.

Larry H. Miller Senior Health is based in Sandy, Utah and offers a variety of senior health solutions, including short term transitional nursing and rehab home health, hospice and assisted living residences, and the company’s advanced health care skilled nursing facilities, which provide services in 26 locations across the country.

And while the census is strong right now, shifting Medicaid policies could impact organizations in the future.

The shortened retroactive Medicaid eligibility window has been seen as having an impact on bottomlines, but at least for Heritage, it hasn’t affected census, Hart said.

“It does scare me a bit to think that that retroactive window is shortening for Medicaid approvals, and that’s something that I think it’s just going to require more attention, more urgency, but ultimately, I don’t know if that will hurt occupancy,” Hart said.

Even though the policy will disrupt the payment rate only for Medicaid residents, Heritage has been planning in advance for such a scenario, he said.

“We’ve been planning for a few months, just as if the effect of it was going to be a substantial rate cut – 10%, 20% or something like that,” Hart said. “It could be disruptive … it certainly hurts us the longer the delay occurs.”

Technology for marketing and clinical efficiency

Currently SNFs don’t fully understand referral platform analytics that hospitals use, Frasure said, but it is clear that a better use of these platforms has become necessary.

Hospitals have access to extensive data from platforms like NetHealth, WellSky, Epic, and others, including metrics on SNF response times, acceptance times, and admission conversion rates, he said. However, many skilled nursing facilities aren’t even aware this data exists or how it’s used, even though referral sources actively evaluate it when choosing providers, he added.

“Our providers or our referral sources are looking at that data, and oftentimes we’re not aware of that data,” Frasure explained, stressing the importance of using this insight to improve partnerships and drive admissions.

Moreover, digital marketing and website design in boosting visibility for their SNFs, particularly with unique local brands, is a work in progress for many providers but can play a role in boosting census, Hart said.

Payer mix and reimbursement strategies

Hart and Frasure also shared different ways to approach payer mix to drive reimbursement in the midst of improving census, with some facilities leaning more on short-stay residents, while others focus on long-term care – and the future when the demand is expected to grow.

Heritage is tailoring its strategy to build more facilities.

Meanwhile, Frasure said that while managed care is rising, there is also a growing opportunity in Medicare fee-for-service.

“It is very important for each of us… to have a strategy for Medicare fee-for-service, and to have a plan in place on how to attract those patients and to bring maybe a higher quality mix into our facilities,” said Frasure, noting that Larry H. Miller’s FFS patient volume is increasing at a time when the organization doesn’t have enough beds to fulfill the need.

And it will only get more crowded on this front.

“[O]ver the next eight to 10 years, we have a golden opportunity… the golden age of census in skilled nursing facilities,” Frasure said.