CareTrust Announces Derek Bunker as CFO

CareTrust REIT (NYSE: CTRE) announced Derek Bunker as its CFO and Treasurer on Tuesday.

Bunker currently serves as CareTrust’s SVP of Strategy and Investor Relations, a position he has held since June 2025 following a consulting role with the company during its acquisition of Care REIT. He is expected to step into the CFO role effective Jan. 1, 2026.

“Derek joined CareTrust this year to help lead the successful acquisition of the Care REIT portfolio in the U.K., but we’ve known and worked with him for many years,” CEO Dave Sedgwick stated in the press release. “His background spanning finance, investments, capital markets, investor relations, and seniors housing and skilled nursing operations gives him a well-rounded perspective that aligns closely with CareTrust’s mission and strategy and gives us confidence that he is the right leader for the next era of growth.”

Bunker will replace William M. Wagner, who plans to retire in early 2026 after over a decade of service.

“Bill has been an instrumental leader from day one, guiding our finance and capital market efforts through more than a decade of growth and transformation,” Sedgwick said. “His financial acumen and steady leadership helped shape CareTrust into the strong and resilient organization it is today.”

Bunker previously held senior roles at Ensign Group and Pennant Group.

As part of the CFO transition, Lauren Beale, CareTrust’s chief accounting officer, will take on expanded responsibilities.

The San Clemente, California-based CareTrust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, acquires, and leases a portfolio of health care-related properties, primarily skilled nursing, seniors housing, and other long-term, net-leased facilities across the United States and United Kingdom.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story stated that Bunker would serve in the CFO role until a successor is elected and qualified, which is not accurate. We regret the error.