Brickyard CEO: Company Playbook Is Driving Survey, Staffing, Value-Based Care Wins

By Sloane Airey

As pressure mounts for the skilled nursing industry, Brickyard Healthcare is making progress on key goals, such as driving down annualized turnover. The company also is achieving lower rehospitalization rates while also moving forward — along with partner organizations — on the nation’s largest provider-owned Medicare Advantage Institutional Special Needs Plan (I-SNP).

Wesley Rogers is the CEO at the helm of Indianapolis-based Brickyard. The company’s successes this year are due in large part to a combination of centralizing experts and tackling problems from multiple directions at once, he recently told Skilled Nursing News.

Help from the home office

Brickyard currently operates 23 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities across Indiana. While the company is not looking to expand the portfolio given the current real estate prices and interest rates, Brickyard recently invested $5 million in improving its existing locations, according to Rogers.

These investments include the addition of dialysis units in certain facilities. Brickyard is also adding speciality services like a respiratory program and a cardiac program expansion later this year.

At the same time, Brickyard is also among the six Indianian providers creating what Rogers says is the largest U.S. network of provider-owned I-SNPs. This program is off to a “good start,” per Rogers, with around 240 buildings across the state now participating, up from the initial 100 at the start of 2025.

There are “many challenges” involved in developing an insurance plan tailored for long-term Medicaid residents, Rogers acknowledged, but he believes in the value of the effort.

“But we have the opportunity to have additional levels of clinical care support in this model, which we anticipate will help us drive down (…) the things like re-hospitalization rates and other health care costs that are not paid as close attention to when it’s a standard level of managed care organization,” he said.

Rogers credits some of the success so far to the good communication between the I-SNP team in Brickyard’s main Indianapolis office and the state government officials involved in the program. And this ability to centralize communications through Brickyard’s home office also aids other ventures, like political advocacy.

Brickyard houses an employee at the home office dedicated to political advocacy from Indiana to D.C., as well as an employee for troubleshooting surveys and compliance at each of the 23 facilities. Having dedicated support for these areas allow Brickyard to review data, such as the most frequently given citations, and derive lessons that can be shared.

Brickyard so far this year has accrued the lowest number of survey deficiency points, on average, in the company’s history, Rogers said.

Rogers also credits having a dedicated political strategist to Brickyard helping a bill come into effect earlier this month to help young people pursue nursing careers.

“This past legislative session, Brickyard met with State Senator Shelli Yoder […] and discussed the fact that high school students interested in healthcare could not take any college courses, because Indiana law stated to be enrolled in a nursing program a student must have a high school diploma, or the equivalent,” he explained.

Thanks in part to Brickyard’s advocacy, high school juniors now can dually enroll in college nursing programs so they’re ready to take board exams shortly after graduation.

Decreasing staffing turnover

High staff turnover rates plague all levels of the skilled nursing facility industry. But Brickyard may offer some hope as it tackles retention on several fronts, as previously reported by SNN. The company’s initiatives have included offering employees tuition reimbursement, attendance bonuses, a mentoring program, and referral bonuses. Rogers said this approach is now paying off, with Brickyard bucking the industry trend of increasing staff turnover.

“Last year, we had a 20% decrease in annualized turnover,” he said. “And we were in a lower 70% annualized turnover range from well above 90% that previous year.”

He noted that the next steps are to retool the company’s new hire orientation to focus on retaining more employees during their first six months on the job.

In the meantime, Brickyard has hired 50 nurses from the Philippines to stabilize staffing levels, and is contracted to hire 50 more later this year, per Rogers. The 100 nurses in total are expected to work at Brickyard for three years.

Rogers is hopeful that this upswing will result in cost of care and patient health outcome improvements, and has assigned a full time staffer at the company’s home office to monitor metrics.

One metric that is moving in the right direction: rehospitalization rates. Overall monthly average rehospitalization rates declined from 22.7% in January 2022 to 18.9% this July, with five particular Brickyard facilities seeing a 20% decline in monthly average rehospitalization rates in that time.

Now decades into his career, Rogers told SNN he hasn’t lost his “primary motivator” to stick with skilled nursing through the thick and the thin of the industry.

“Despite all the many challenges that we have in this sector and regulatory environment … with all the dynamic changes that are involved with that, we’re taking care of a population of folks who can’t take care of themselves, and we have a chance to make a difference in their lives,” he said.