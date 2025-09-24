Aspect Marketing & Advertising Awards – Final Entry Deadline September 30

If your skilled nursing organization recently created an innovative marketing & advertising campaign that positively impacted your business, you must submit your Aspect Marketing & Advertising Awards entry by Tuesday, September 30 at 11:59pm CDT.
Providers and vendors are eligible to enter the following categories:
- Audio/Radio/Podcast Campaign
- Digital Display/PPC Campaign
- New Brand Launch
- Print, Direct Mail & Billboard Campaign
- Rebranding (Before & After)
- Social Media Campaign
- Video or TV Campaign
- Multimedia Campaign (a combination of three (3) or more categories)
Entries should:
- Address a challenge in the marketplace, utilize outstanding creative elements and design, and incorporate a thorough marketing plan to deliver a successful execution
- Outline and display specific marketing goals and objectives accomplished through creative execution and strategic planning as part of the submitted campaign.
- Campaigns must have been created and placed into market between January 1, 2024 and December 31, 2025.
To learn more about the Aspect Marketing & Advertising Awards, including program information, judging criteria, required documentation, and more, visit https://www.aspectawards.com/. If you have additional questions, contact the Awards team at [email protected].