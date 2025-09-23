Aetna Expands Medicare Advantage Program to Improve Hospital, Skilled Nursing Facility Care Transitions

Aetna is scaling up a program to provide more support to Medicare Advantage beneficiaries who are transitioning from the hospital into skilled nursing facilities or to their homes.

The Aetna Clinical Collaboration (ACC) program involves Aetna nurses who coordinate with hospital staff to provide more patient support during care transitions, with reduced hospital readmissions being one key goal, according to a Sept. 22 press release.

“Hospital readmissions happen more often among older populations, with nearly 20% of Medicare-insured patients who are hospitalized being readmitted within 30 days of being discharged,” the release stated. “The ACC program aims to improve care outcomes for Aetna Medicare Advantage members, reducing their 30-day readmission rates and emergency room visits while also easing the administrative load on hospitals and clinical personnel.”

Aetna, which is part of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS), serves an estimated 36 million people through health insurance plans and other services, with more than 4 million members over the age of 65. The company plans to have the ACC program in place at 10 hospitals by the end of 2025. Implementation of the program is underway at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Houston Methodist and WakeMed Health & Hospitals, according to the release.

The ACC program debuted earlier this year, and about a quarter of program members are “actively engaged with an Aetna care manager,” the press release stated. Aetna projects that the ACC program will reduce year-over-year readmissions and hospital length of stay by 5%, once fully implemented.

In June 2025, Aetna joined more than 40 health insurance providers in pledging to reduce prior authorization burdens, announcing the ACC program as part of this effort.

If the ACC program succeeds in overcoming prior authorization roadblocks and reducing hospital length of stay, it would help address a particular pain point revealed by recent research findings: Medicare Advantage beneficiaries tend to have longer hospital stays before discharge to a SNF, versus people on traditional Medicare.

“Extensively documented barriers to discharge in Medicare Advantage due to prior authorization” may be one reason for these longer stays in the hospital, the study authors wrote.

Meanwhile, skilled nursing providers have been especially focused on care transitions in the wake of survey changes that took effect earlier this year. Better coordination with hospital partners is an essential factor in efforts to improve transitions, particularly with regard to people who have been bouncing between care settings, according to Michelle Stuercke, chief clinical officer with Transitional Care Management.

“It’s not about my nurses, not about their nurses. It’s about this patient who either came back and forth really quickly, or is now in a situation that is not the best to meet their needs,” Stuercke said in March at the 2025 Skilled Nursing News CLINICAL Conference. “We have to develop that relationship with our hospitals.”

Aetna was not the only CVS Health business to make headlines on Monday. Long-term care pharmacy Omnicare, also part of CVS Health, announced a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.