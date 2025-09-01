$1B For Nursing Homes At Stake As Ohio Seeks Reconsideration Of State Supreme Court Ruling

A dispute related to roughly $1 billion in nursing home payments in Ohio has taken another turn, with the Ohio Department of Medicaid (DOM) asking the Ohio Supreme Court to reconsider its recent ruling that handed a victory to nursing home providers.

Nursing home groups including LeadingAge Ohio and the Ohio Health Care Association (OHCA) argued that the state incorrectly calculated quality incentive payments after Medicaid rebasing, to the tune of about $1 billion total for the 2024-2025 and current budget cycles.

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled in favor of the nursing home associations earlier this month.

“LeadingAge Ohio welcomes the Ohio Supreme Court’s unanimous decision affirming that quality-based nursing facility payments must be calculated in accordance with Ohio law,” LeadingAge Ohio President and CEO Susan Wallace said in a statement emailed to Skilled Nursing News. “This decision upholds the General Assembly’s work to prioritize quality in Ohio’s nursing homes and ensures that essential resources flow to support high-performing providers and the residents they serve. We look forward to working collaboratively with the Ohio Department of Medicaid to implement the Court’s directive.”

But the state’s Medicaid office has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to reconsider and clarify its ruling, including whether the court’s decision means that retroactive payments must be made to nursing homes for the period beginning on July 1, 2024.

“The Ohio General Assembly has not appropriated the more than $1 billion that would be needed to carry it into effect for the prior and current budget biennia,” the Motion for Reconsideration stated.

In addition, the Supreme Court’s ruling did not “address the ample evidence” that the Department of Medicaid presented regarding ambiguity in the law, the motion stated.

Ohio lawmakers are in disagreement about the state’s ability to make the retroactive payments to nursing homes, according to a Sept. 16 Cleveland.com article.

The chair of the Ohio Senate Finance Committee, Republican Sen. Jerry Cirino, said that the funds might be drawn from Medicaid’s reserve fund or a state rainy day fund. But a top Democratic lawmaker on the House Finance Committee, Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney, said that dollars from these funds already have been allocated or will be needed to cover shortfalls in other areas.

Cirino said that lawmakers might try to engage in negotiations with nursing homes to reach a resolution, noting “we have rebasing coming up next time around,” Cleveland.com reported.