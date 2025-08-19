This article is sponsored by Centers Health Care. As the post-acute care landscape evolves, Centers Health Care is leading the charge with a movement-focused approach that puts wellness at the heart of the resident and staff experience. What began as a creative way to promote physical activity has grown into a data-driven initiative with real clinical impact. In this Voices interview, Skilled Nursing News speaks with Kenny Rozenberg, CEO of Centers Health Care, about the inspiration behind the program, the role of new tools like BlazePod, and what it takes to build a lasting culture of movement in skilled nursing.
Skilled Nursing News: What life or career experiences have most shaped your approach to the work you’re doing today?
Kenny Rozenberg: My early years as a certified paramedic greatly shaped the work we do at Centers Health Care. Being in the field taught me, firsthand, just how crucial quick decision-making and compassionate care are, especially when every second counts and there is no room for error. Working in emergency situations meant relying heavily on teamwork and always putting the patient’s well-being first, all while balancing limited resources.
Those experiences have stayed with me as I’ve moved into the business side of long-term care. I find that the same principles of staying calm under pressure, focusing on people, and making thoughtful, timely decisions are just as important when leading skilled nursing facilities. It is about carrying that sense of responsibility and commitment to care forward, ensuring that every member of our team feels empowered to do what is best for our residents.
What inspired Centers Health Care to adopt a movement-focused approach for residents and team members?
Healthy movement has always been central to our philosophy, as we believe it is essential for both physical and emotional well-being, especially in a skilled nursing setting. So often, mobility is treated strictly as a clinical objective. But we saw an opportunity to go further and turn movement into a catalyst for healthy habits through exercise and engaging activities. That’s why we launched our “Care That Moves You” program three years ago. It’s based on the idea that small, consistent moments of movement, done in partnership with staff, family, and community, can dramatically enhance a resident’s day and overall recovery. We also wanted our staff to feel engaged in that mission. When movement becomes a shared experience, it builds culture. It breaks down the line between care provider and care recipient.
You’ve continued to evolve the movement initiative with new tools and partnerships, including the addition of BlazePod from Sigma. How does BlazePod enhance the therapy experience compared to more traditional approaches?
We’ve integrated BlazePod into our “Care That Moves You” events, both this summer and year-round, to actively engage team members and residents in purposeful movement, including through a BlazePod Challenge this past spring.
A light-based reaction training platform that integrates cutting-edge technology, BlazePod helps us to inject fun and engagement into what can sometimes feel like routine therapy. Our adoption of the platform marks the first time the training system has been introduced in a post-acute healthcare setting, bringing a research-backed approach to enhancing stability and reducing fall risk. Residents are encouraged to interact with the Pods in drills and group challenges, while team members guide and even participate to create a supportive, energizing environment. This dual-level engagement reinforces healthy movement as a shared experience that is part therapy, part community activation.
What kinds of outcomes or impact have you seen as the program has grown?
Last year, we logged more than 2,500 minutes of coordinated movement activity, including resident-family-staff events like our Turkey Trots and “Care That Moves You” programming.
This summer, participation in “Care That Moves You” has grown across all 45 of our facilities. The integration of BlazePod has added even more opportunities for seniors to engage in fun, movement-based activities tailored to all ability levels, from silent disco parties to chair bowling.
The BlazePod Challenge that we held in the spring motivated hundreds of team members and residents to get moving together. Early indicators point to faster reaction times, improved stability, and fewer minor falls. But perhaps most importantly, residents are showing renewed confidence, and staff are reporting stronger morale.
How do you keep your movement platform fresh and inclusive?
We’re committed to making movement meaningful, fun, and accessible for everyone. To keep things fresh, we regularly rotate challenge themes and introduce new drills from BlazePod’s extensive library, ensuring there’s always something new to try. Our approach goes beyond scheduled rehab sessions: we weave movement into daily routines, from recreation activities to therapy touchpoints. Inclusivity is at the heart of our platform. Every team member—whether from nursing, therapy, dietary, or housekeeping—is invited to contribute ideas and participate. This all-hands-on-deck approach builds community, boosts morale, and keeps the energy high across the building.
What advice would you give other leaders who want to prioritize movement culture in their facilities?
My recommendation is to start small but be intentional. You don’t need to launch a large-scale program right away, but you do need a clear purpose and visible leadership that supports movement beyond the therapy room. Try something simple, like a themed walking challenge or a team-based activity and make it something residents and staff want to join. When movement feels purposeful and enjoyable, you begin to shift the culture. Engage staff at all levels, not just therapy teams. CNAs, dietary staff, and activities coordinators can all play a role in making movement part of everyday life. In fact, some of our best ideas have come from staff who wanted to bring more energy into their day. And don’t forget to celebrate the progress. Track participation, highlight success stories, and recognize the positive changes. When people see the impact on confidence, balance, and morale, it reinforces why movement matters.
