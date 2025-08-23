Top Practices To Improve Nursing Home Clinical Reimbursement

In addressing challenges that lead to costly coding mistakes in the Minimum Data Set (MDS), nursing home providers are not only amping up their use of technology but finding unique ways to boost cross-team collaboration as well as reduce burnout among MDS coordinators.

Many providers are still struggling with documentation errors, undercoding, and operational challenges that lead to missed opportunities for adequate reimbursement, according to leaders from CareRite Centers and Champion Care, who spoke last week at the Skilled Nursing News RETHINK Conference in Chicago.

A particular area of focus is the PHQ-2 to 9 portion of the MDS, which relates to a patient mood interview to screen for depression.

Jillian Fessler, national director of clinical reimbursement at CareRite Centers, stressed the importance of knowing the patient – and that patient’s medical stability – and establishing a rapport ahead of conducting interviews. Ensuring that patients do not fear consequences if they answer the mood interview questions honestly bears on the accuracy of the responses which, ultimately, can have a “huge impact from a financial standpoint” for a skilled nursing facility (SNF).

“With PHQ-2 to 9, we [found] that a lot of our interviewers [were] essentially going in blind,” Fessler said. “We spend a lot of time doing clinical training with our teams to ensure that they’re really knowing the patient ahead of time.”

New Jersey-based CareRite operates 34 facilities across four states.

Aubrey Simmons, vice president of clinical reimbursement at Champion Care, agrees that depression indicators are a major area of concern and attention.

“[PHQ-2 to 9] has been a focus that we brought up at our last quarterly meeting with our administrators and DONs because we know that for the SNF industry, depression indicators aren’t always assessed well. And because of that, there’s improper care planning,” Simmons said. “It does impact the financial part of what comes into reimbursement within our facilities.”

Champion Care operates 26 facilities in three states.

Common operational challenges in documentation

In terms of practices that providers can put into place to drive improvement in other areas that commonly contribute to problems, Simmons strongly recommended widespread education for care staff related to the definition of “active diagnosis” in the Resident Assessment Instrument (RAI) manual.

Even if a diagnosis has been signed off by a physician within 60 days, it is not enough to secure payment, she said. Providers must show that there is daily care activity linked to the diagnosis, such as therapy or medical interventions. Otherwise, providers should expect to encounter issues when additional documentation requests come in.

“We [need to] have something that is being documented daily to be able to show that we’re doing something for that diagnosis,” Simmons said. “Because if we’re not, it’s an easy way for those auditors, when they’re asking for those chart reviews, to say, sorry this wasn’t supported. Now we’re going to be taking back those funds.”

Timeliness in documentation is also key to making sure there is reimbursement accuracy. For example, if PHQ-2 to 9 assessments are not time-stamped correctly and after the assessment reference date, this could become a source of revenue loss.

Fessler highlighted challenges related to tasks requiring the involvement of more than one person. In these situations, communication and coordination is paramount.

“Especially if we see issues with IPAs [independent physician associations] and payer changes, disenrollment – huge issues surrounding doing assessments for those patients and making sure everything is done and done timely,” she said, adding that lack of coordination can “cost you thousands of dollars.”

AI use and virtual MDS coordinators

As the influence of the Patient Driven Payment Model (PDPM) has increased, the role of the MDS coordinator has expanded. But the MDS coordinators cannot be expected to manage the entire reimbursement process alone. Instead, they must lead a cross-disciplinary team, including therapists, nurses, social workers and others.

And yet, many MDS coordinators sometimes end up doing it all – which is a problem that continues to plague providers.

“You go into some of the facilities, they’re in every care conference, they’re doing every single care plan. They are putting in all the supporting documentation that’s getting left behind or being missed by the clinical team. That is a lot to put on one person,” said Simmons.

The role began shouldering a lot more responsibility following the COVID-19 pandemic amid workforce shortages, leading to burnout among MDS coordinators.

And in the post-pandemic period, a lack of proper team collaboration has continued to be a big culprit behind MDS coordinator burnout.

“The MDS coordinator is just that – the coordinator or the leader of the team. [They] really shouldn’t be doing the whole job. They should be leading their team and their strong players to be able to take on different roles,” said Fessler. “It’s really important for your MDS coordinator also to know the strengths and the weaknesses of their team players, so making sure that they lean into the right team player.”

CareRite and ChampionCare are dealing with this burnout issue by supporting their MDS coordinators with well-trained and collaborative interdisciplinary teams with greater cross collaboration. The organizations are also utilizing AI and other technology to help streamline MDS processes and improve reimbursement accuracy, while addressing burnout.

“In addition to the virtual MDS [coordinators], which we use for open positions more, we use AI assisted technologies that sit on top of the MDS. And so that’s been a huge, huge time help for us,” Fessler said.

AI tools can scan through vast amounts of patient data, identify relevant documentation, and automatically pull citations to support MDS coding. This not only saves time but also reduces errors by ensuring that MDS coordinators have access to all the necessary information at their fingertips. Use of AI tools that are easily integrated via Google Chrome extensions, for example, allows MDS coordinators to quickly review patient charts and gather citable sources in seconds, which improves both efficiency and accuracy, Fessler.

However, providers must be alert to potential compliance concerns related to the increasing use of AI. Assessors still need to review a patient’s whole chart to catch missing or incorrect information, Fessler emphasized.

In addition to AI tools, providers such as CareRite are relying on virtual MDS coordinators at facilities where it’s difficult to fulfill the role. But, as with AI, operators must weigh benefits and drawbacks related to virtual coordinators.

“There’s that lack of patient-to-patient assessment, and they become sort of siloed,” Fessler said.

Indeed, the value of a top-notch MDS coordinator is indisputable, and Simmons imparted advice that few will disagree with.

“It’s very hard to find an MDS coordinator. So if you have one and they’re good, keep them, love them, support them, continue to grow them,” she said.