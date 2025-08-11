Skilled Nursing Dealbook: Greystone Provides $64.9M for PA Portfolio, Blueprint Assists in Sale of 963-Bed Ohio, Kentucky Portfolio

Greystone provided a $64.9 million bridge loan for a portfolio in Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, Blueprint advised on the sale of a skilled nursing and senior housing portfolio in Ohio and Kentucky for an undisclosed amount.

Greystone Provides $64.9M for PA Portfolio

Commercial real estate finance company Greystone provided a $64.9 million bridge loan for a health care portfolio in Pennsylvania, comprising three properties with a total of 506 beds.

Advertisement

The borrower, which operates a total of 408 licensed skilled nursing beds, 76 licensed assisted living beds, 10 independent living beds and 12 memory care beds, plans to advance operations while working with Greystone to secure HUD-insured permanent financing.

“This financing reflects Greystone’s continued commitment to providing tailored bridge solutions in the health care sector,” said Christopher Clare, managing director at Greystone. “Our platform supports clients from acquisition and recapitalization through to permanent financing, helping them optimize operational and financial outcomes.”

The bridge loan is non-recourse and interest only, carrying a 24-month term with two six-month extension options and a floating rate.

Advertisement

Blueprint Advises Sale of Ohio, Kentucky Portfolio

Blueprint was engaged to advise on the sale of a seven-facility skilled nursing and senior housing portfolio, totaling 963 licensed beds across Ohio and Kentucky.

The locations are notable, with assets clustered within a 1.5-hour radius to create operation and geographic synergy, according to Blueprint. Five of the seven properties offer 100-plus beds, providing scale and market presence within their respective submarkets.

Prior to the sale, the portfolio was operating with strong cash flow and benefitting from Medicaid rate increases, along with private room incentive payments. This enhanced current income and long-term value, according to Blueprint.

Ultimately, a strategic investor was pulled to the deal, in a position to leverage the portfolio’s scale and regional footprint while also enabling market share expansion in Ohio.

Greystone Provides $33.9M for Virginia Property

Greystone provided a bridge-to-HUD loan to an unnamed borrower, to acquire a 210-bed skilled nursing facility in Virginia.

The facility offers specialized care services and modern amenities – the financing supports client growth strategies in the skilled nursing sector, Greystone Managing Director Christopher Clare said in a statement.

The interest-only bridge financing carries a 24-month term with two 6-month extension options and a floating rate with interest rate cap to mitigate future rate volatility.

Marcus & Millichap Arrange $9.5M Sale in Wisconsin

Brokerage firm Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) announced the $9.5 million sale of 120-bed Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill, Wisconsin.

The property features 117 units, including 105 private rooms and 15 semi-private rooms, and has served the area for nearly 70 years. The property has undergone several phases of construction, including the recent addition of a memory care unit, rehabilitation center and special care units.

Ray Giannini, senior managing director of investments for Marcus & Millichap, said the property is the only skilled nursing facility in Merrill, and the property drew strong interest during a competitive marketing process.

“With current occupancy at 70% and strong Medicaid and Medicare per diem rates, the buyer sees significant opportunity to increase both occupancy and revenue moving forward,” Giannini told Wispolitics.

Dwight Finances $650.7M in Q2

Dwight Capital and its affiliate real estate investment trust Dwight Mortgage Trust closed $650.7 million in financing during the second financial quarter, with transactions being a mix of bridge and HUD loans for skilled nursing and assisted living properties across several states.

Of the $650.7 million, $230 million was for a bridge loan to facilitate the acquisition of a 19-property skilled nursing and assisted living portfolio in Ohio, totaling 1,896 beds. Dwight Healthcare Funding provided a $12 million working capital line of credit in conjunction with the bridge loan.

Another notable skilled nursing deal during Q2 included an $80 million bridge acquisition loan for a five-facility skilled nursing portfolio in Florida, totaling 518 beds. Another $12 million working capital line of credit was used here to help fund the portfolio’s operations.