‘Recycling Capital’: LTC Sells 7 Nursing Homes Amid Plans to Expand Senior Housing as Genesis Makes Rent

LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC) is under contract to sell seven skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) tied to an unnamed operator in the second quarter, as part of its broader goal to reduce exposure to older nursing homes in favor of senior housing, LTC executives said Tuesday.

The disposition of these properties, which the unnamed operator chose not to renew for strategic reasons, is expected to generate $120 million in proceeds upon closing in the first part of the fourth quarter, according to Gibson Satterwhite, executive vice president of asset management for LTC.

These efforts to generate financing for non-SNF assets also includes restructuring the loan with Prestige for 14 SNFs in Michigan.

Advertisement

“With the generated proceeds and the potential of Prestige’s loan prepayment, we are working towards strategically recycling capital out of older skilled nursing assets and into newer seniors housing communities,” Satterwhite said during a conference call to discuss LTC’s quarterly results.

Prestige will have a 12-month window to pay off the loan early starting in July 2026, assuming its facilities continue to perform better. In exchange for this option, Prestige has agreed to stop paying the reduced interest rate of 8.5% and will resume paying the full rate of 11.14% per year starting July 1, 2025, with annual increases, Satterwhite said.

Moreover, LTC will generate more rent from Prestige’s 14 properties, now expecting to bring in $5.7 million this year, which is 10% more than the $5.1 million LTC had projected last quarter, and 64% more than what was collected from these properties last year, he said.

Advertisement

Following a loan modification plan during the pandemic to address reimbursement challenges, Prestige was given about two and half years to improve performance, mainly through increased occupancy and stronger financials. Prestige made steady progress and is now nearing original loan terms. Since Prestige is on track, it’s considering refinancing in 2026, possibly at a lower rate, Chief Investment Officer Clint Malin said.

“As we’ve talked about in previous quarters, they have been making performance improvements through occupancy gains … And so we sort of designed this and expected it would eventually get back to contractual at some point in time,” he said. “They see an opportunity to get long-term financing, maybe a better rate. And so that’s where they’re looking at exploring this in 2026.”

That said, Prestige will also need to get new financing to be able to pay down the debt.

“Most likely, HUD would be an option for them. It would probably be the best fit for this portfolio,” said Malin.

LTC noted a $320M investment pipeline, which is expected to close in 60 days split between a $60 million five-year mortgage loan at 8.25% for non-senior housing operating portfolio, or non-SHOP, and a $260 million SHOP investment at 7.00%.

Following the transactions, SHOP is expected to represent 20% of the portfolio at an estimated gross book value of $475 million.

“These transactions are expected to bring SHOP to 20% of the total portfolio and boost long-term growth,” Juan Sanabria of BMO Capital Markets noted in his investment note.

During the second quarter, occupancy for skilled nursing was up 80 bps quarter over quarter to 79.3%, Sanabria noted.

Genesis rent obligation

Despite the July bankruptcy filing of its nursing home tenant Genesis Healthcare, which accounts for 5.1% of LTC’s portfolio, Genesis has not missed any rent payments.

“We have received full contractual rent from Genesis through August. Our properties are in core markets for them, and in early June, they exercised their first five-year extension option, making the new expiration date, April, 30, 2031,” Satterwhite said.

In the second quarter, the real estate investment trust, based in Westlake Village, California, said it had funds from operations (FFO) of $31.5 million, or 68 cents per share.

On Tuesday, LTC shares closed at $35.15, up 41 cents, or 1.18%.