‘Really Good Place’: Sabra Eyes More Skilled Nursing Opportunities, With OBBBA Being ‘Non-Issue’

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) has been a “non-issue” for Sabra Health Care REIT (Nasdaq: SBRA) when it comes to dealmaking conversations. The sector also appears to be in a different place now, given the continued decline in supply relative to occupancy, Sabra CEO Rick Matros said Tuesday.

The skilled nursing sector’s lobbying groups did a “fantastic job” in carving out the sector amid Medicaid cuts, Matros said. However, he noted that financial pressure may still arise, as other Medicaid cuts could affect state budgets and lead to changes in how funding is allocated.

“There are no kinds of dialog with [the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services] CMS that are causing us any concerns as we look out over the next year-plus,” said Matros. “I think we’re in a really good place.”

There’s a lot more cushion for the skilled nursing sector, Matros said, especially as occupancy and rent coverage continues to improve.

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets noted that skilled nursing occupancy for Sabra assets saw “solid” growth, with an increase of 90 basis points sequentially to 82.6%.

Matros anticipates inflation to come down and in turn Medicaid rates will moderate, as will the Medicare rate basket – coming at a time when the industry is “finally very, very healthy again.”

Reimbursement trends remained supportive of the skilled nursing industry, most recently with the 3.2% Medicare rate increase that goes into effect on Oct. 1. Medicaid rates, meanwhile, will see an average increase in the mid-3% range across Sabra’s skilled footprint, the REIT reported.

This includes a 5% average increase in Sabra’s top five states, which accounts for half of the portfolio, Matros said. Most of these Medicaid increases went into effect in July.

“It’s pretty unusual, but we’re happy, of course, that that’s happened in terms of investments,” Matros said of the Medicare rate increase.

Skilled nursing opportunities

Sabra is finally starting to see some skilled nursing opportunities that leadership feels is worth the time and spend; Matros hopes to have some skilled nursing transactions on the books within the year.

But the REIT isn’t seeing a significant change in the volume of skilled nursing coming to market, said Sabra Chief Investment Officer Talya Nevo-Hacohen, unlike previous years when there was a big move of transactions into the private market by owner-operators with capital backing them up outside of the REIT space.

“We’re not seeing a lot, but we are seeing some,” Nevo-Hacohen said of skilled nursing deals. “I think the only thing that has shaped the volume of deals is the recovery in fundamental operations, and whether or not [owners] had financing in place. The fact is, operations have recovered significantly, both in skilled and in senior housing, and that allows for much more robust pricing, even if cap rates have moved up somewhat from pre-pandemic.”

Overall, operational recovery has been very effective in raising absolute prices, she added.

Triple net rent coverage was up in all asset classes, Matros said, with new highs in skilled and seniors housing. Occupancy and skilled mix in the skilled nursing portfolio continues to increase.

“We look forward to finishing out the year and going into 2026 on good growth momentum,” said Matros.

The Sabra team touched on wage increases as well, noting that such increases have landed around 4%, while the huge adjustments in wages were mainly taking place in 2022 for long-term care employees across the board before moderating in 2023.

“It’s held steady since then and the fact that we’ve been able to get to pre-pandemic employment levels and temporary agency levels at that level of wage increases, proves the point that it’s all worked,” said Matros.

Quarterly performance

In the second quarter, Sabra reported net income of 27 cents per diluted common share and 44 cents for funds from operations – a large jump compared to 10 cents and 35 cents, respectively, in 2Q 2024. Skilled nursing and transitional care coverage was at 2.27 times for 2Q.

Earnings per share beat analyst estimates by 8 cents.

In terms of acquisitions for the quarter, Sabra brought on a managed senior housing property for $53 million with another $61.5 million investment after the quarter ended, bringing total investments year-to-date to $122.3 million.

The REIT also transitioned 21 senior housing properties formerly operated by Holiday by Atria, breaking up the properties among three other operators: Discovery Senior Living, Sunshine Retirement Living and Inspirit Senior Living.

Sabra was awarded about $220 million in additional investments and is currently in the Letter of Intent stage, the REIT said in a statement. The REIT also on July 30 closed on a new $500 million unsecured term loan that matures on July 30, 2030. Proceeds were used to redeem the company’s $500 million unsecured senior notes due in 2026.

Sabra closed at $18.18, down 23 cents, or 1.25%.