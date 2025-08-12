Nursing Home Oversight to Expand Under State Order Adding Inspectors, New Portal With Citations and Performance Data

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order on Monday introducing initiatives aimed at enhancing oversight of nursing homes across the state, including provisions to ramp up the number of inspectors and make inspection information such as citations and performance metrics publicly accessible.

The Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Licensure and Certification (OLC) will be directed to oversee ways to improve workforce capacity, transparency, and regulatory efficiency.

A newly formed Advisory Board on Nursing Home Oversight and Accountability will recommend policies to improve resident care, raise standards, and promote best practices statewide, according to a story in the local NBC affiliate.

Moreover, a new public information portal will display inspection results, disciplinary actions, and key performance metrics for nursing homes, giving families clearer insights into facility quality.

The order also pushes for expanding the number of inspectors in the state and will implement a comprehensive recruitment campaign to fill all vacancies for Long-Term Care Medical Facility Inspectors (MFIs). A new regional OLC office will also be established in Northern Virginia with a dedicated inspection team, using both traditional and innovative hiring strategies.

One of the initiatives of the order include a greater use of technology for licensing and inspections, with expanded digital tools, and the exploration of artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline administrative tasks.

“Virginia’s seniors and families deserve peace of mind knowing their loved ones are receiving the highest quality care,” said Gov. Youngkin. “This Executive order reinforces our commitment to safety, transparency, and excellence in long-term care. I commend the OLC team for embracing innovation and working tirelessly to support caregivers and protect residents.”

Virginia’s OLC currently oversees nearly 300 nursing homes with approximately 33,000 beds.