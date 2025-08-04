Nursing Home Giant Ensign Adds More Than 1,200 Beds Across California, Iowa and Wisconsin

The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG) announced Monday that it is expanding its footprint across California, Wisconsin and Iowa.

The acquisitions in California were effective on August 1, 2025, and are subject to new triple net lease arrangements with affiliates of CareTrust REIT (NYSE: CTRE) and International Equity Partners.

“We are thrilled to get this deal across the finish line after many months of preparing to transition these operations. We are very excited about each of these new additions and look forward to working together with so many talented individuals at these operations,” said CEO Barry Port. “As long-term operators, we’ve never sold a skilled nursing operation. When we agree to operate a new facility, we make a commitment to the staff, patients and the larger health care community that we are there for the long-haul.”

Ensign has been operating for 26 years and is based out of San Juan, Capistrano, Calif.

“We consider California our home and these additions only serve to deepen our commitment to the growing population of seniors that will benefit from our high-quality health care services over the coming decades. We are honored to have these operations join our collective cause,” Port said.

Adam Willits, President of Flagstone Healthcare North LLC, Flagstone Healthcare Central LLC, and Flagstone Healthcare South LLC, Ensign’s California-based subsidiaries, said, “These new acquisitions allow us to serve in new areas of California that we’ve been looking to enter for years. As with other similar transactions we recently completed in California, our local teams have been preparing to execute on their specialized, building-by-building transition plans for the last several months. We are excited to work with these amazing teams and can’t wait to build on their legacy in each of these communities.”

Ensign acquired the operations of the following eight skilled and assisted living facilities in California:

Courtyard Health Care Center, a 112-bed skilled nursing facility located in Davis, California;

Pacific Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a 171-bed skilled nursing facility located in Fresno, California;

Vintage Faire Residential, a 31-unit assisted living facility located in Modesto, California;

Vintage Faire Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, a 99-bed skilled nursing facility located in Modesto, California;

Arbor Place, a 48-unit assisted living facility located in Lodi, California;

Arbor Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, a 149-bed skilled nursing facility located in Lodi, California;

Turlock Residential, a 30-unit assisted living facility located in Turlock, California;

Turlock Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a 144-bed skilled nursing facility located in Turlock, California.

In addition to these facilities, this acquisition also included three additional facilities with management agreements pending certain state regulatory reviews. These include, Shoreline Care Center, a 193-bed skilled nursing facility, Buena Vista Care Center, a 150-bed skilled nursing facility, and Huntington Park Nursing Center, a 99-bed skilled nursing facility.

In total, Ensign-affiliates added over 1,200 operational beds/units to Ensign’s growing portfolio in California.

Also, in separate transactions on Monday, Ensign announced that it acquired the real estate and operations of Pine Crest Health and Memory Care, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility located in Merrill, Wisconsin and Crystal Heights Care Center, a 72-bed skilled nursing facility located in Oskaloosa, Iowa. Subsidiaries of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign’s captive real estate company, acquired the real estate for both facilities. Both facilities are operated by Ensign-affiliated tenants.

These acquisitions are also effective as of August 1, 2025, and bring Ensign’s growing portfolio to 361 health care operations, which includes 47 senior living operations, across 17 states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 148 real estate assets.

Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other health care related businesses throughout the United States, Port said.

The Ensign independent operating subsidiaries provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and health care services across Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.