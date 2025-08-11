‘Need to Tell the Story’: CMS Survey Changes and Coding Mistakes Drive Tighter Documentation, Dedicated Audit Roles

With the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) updating surveyor guidance and Care Compare metrics, compliance teams at nursing homes are adapting their internal audit response processes. However, operators say the task has created hurdles for their clinical teams, with some even creating a dedicated role specifically to manage such audits.

A major source of concern has been related to Recovery Audit Contractor (RAC) reviews, which assess Medicare billing accuracy and documentation compliance. While they identify both over- and underpayments, recent compliance changes have caused providers to improve documentation and structure the QAPI meeting differently.

However, coding errors persist. Section GG of the minimum data sets (MDS), for example, remains an area of common documentation mistakes under PDPM that RACs are targeting in 2025, operators told Skilled Nursing News (SNN).

“The most vulnerable area I see has to do with the functional abilities or section GG of the MDS. We need to have clear documentation in the chart on who participated to determine what the usual function was for the 3-day period, as well as what the usual function is for each day,” Veronica James, Health Dimension Group’s (HDG) vice president of clinical reimbursement, said.

Part of the problem is missing documentation, which has been improved through collaboration of teams, James explained.

“We often code the MDS after talking with therapy and team members on the floor, but the issue there has been that there is no supporting documentation available when audited,” she said.

And targeted discussion of these irregularities during meetings for the Quality Assurance and Performance Improvement (QAPI) has been the key to success at HDG.

“[D]eveloping a sustainable program through a QAPI process is a proven factor in a positive RAC audit outcome,” James said. “The process must meet and be able to prove these three items: collaboration of the interdisciplinary team, the MDS coding matching the documentation the chart, and the documentation must align with the services we provided both in therapy and from nursing.”

As a result, even though administrative burdens have risen due to extra and careful documentation for (HDG, payment has remained steady, thanks in part to the process in place.

“For our organization, payment has remained steady, which I attribute to our strong focus on education and accuracy. We provide ongoing training for our MDS coordinators and interdisciplinary team members, with sessions at least twice a month to ensure everyone understands what needs to be captured and how to thoroughly document it to support our claims,” James said. “Absolute accuracy and the ability to validate what we code are critical. Our teams were focused on precise MDS coding well before RAC audits began, and we’re always looking for ways to improve through continuous training.”

Indeed, RAC audits have reinforced the importance of documentation integrity and the need to “tell the story” effectively in every record, Sabrena McCarley, vice president of clinical reimbursement and regulatory Affairs at TCM Consulting & Management told SNN.

Well-intentioned but ‘added burden’

It is a rigorous process, to be sure, and as well-intentioned as the audits might be, even when aimed at uncovering underpayments and improving reimbursement to facilities, it is cumbersome.

“I understand the intent of the audits, but I also know the added burden it places on an already labor challenged industry,” Jennifer Robinson, president of SanStone Health and Rehabilitation told SNN.

North Carolina-based SanStone operates 20 rehabilitative care facilities in the region.

The added work comes from more requirements from documentation from CMS, which by no means is limited to RAC audits, she added. These documentation-heavy audits extend to UPIC and managed care contracts, and not everything overlaps, which means limited ways to gain efficiencies, she said.

Some providers like SanStone have retained full-time employees to assist with the audits.

“We’ve had to add an FTE to our company just to help us manage the audits. And in reality, we’ve added an FTE for the company in every location,” Robinson said. “Everyone has a medical records person, whose responsibilities, as we added technology, have decreased rapidly, but the majority of their time is spent doing collections of data for a variety of audits including RAC audits.”

Common mistakes amid ‘confusion’ with survey updates

Many providers are still navigating confusion around recent survey updates – particularly the new health equity component added to the feedback section of QAPI, said McCarley.

“It’s critical that SNFs not only understand the concept of health equity but also integrate resident and family feedback related to equity concerns into their QAPI processes,” she said.

SNFs should maintain strong systems to regularly validate ICD-10 codes, Section GG data, and behavioral health diagnoses for compliance and audit readiness, she said.

“ICD-10 coding often doesn’t receive the attention it deserves,” McCarley said. Facilities should not assume that diagnoses listed on the face sheet are active or accurate. Instead, there must be a structured process to reconcile diagnoses across the physician, nurse practitioner, psychologist, and other providers. Conflicting diagnoses should trigger a query process to ensure coding is consistent and defensible.”

For RAC response processes, McCarley said that it was essential that each facility has a clearly defined and rehearsed workflow that involves the entire interdisciplinary team (IDT). Key components of the process should include who gets alerted when a RAC audit request is received, role clarification and who leads the process of pulling and reviewing documentation, coordinating with physicians or therapy providers if documentation is missing as well as submission and tracking.

“Having this infrastructure in place ensures that RAC audits are responded to accurately and efficiently, minimizing the risk of denials and maintaining compliance,” McCarley said.

Documentation continues to be a major focus in RAC audits under PDPM, and facilities must be hyper-vigilant about missing, incomplete, or conflicting documentation in the medical record, with one of the biggest vulnerabilities being the lack of clear, supportive documentation to establish medical necessity and physician oversight – both of which are essential to justify MDS coding.

“ICD-10 coding remains a high-risk area,” McCarley said. “Diagnoses must be active, relevant to the skilled stay, and consistent across documentation sources. Conflicting diagnoses among physicians, nurse practitioners, and mental health providers must be reconciled, with a clear query process in place when needed.

Facilities should assess whether they have consistent, systematized processes in place to ensure documentation supports commonly audited MDS items such as isolation precautions, malnutrition, shortness of breath while lying flat, and morbid obesity, as denials often stem from weak or inconsistent documentation.

“These coding areas are frequently denied when supporting documentation is either generic, copied forward, or inconsistent across providers,” she said.

And it could mean money lost.

“We’ve observed varied impacts depending on how proactive and prepared teams are. Organizations with strong internal systems and processes—particularly those that thoroughly review documentation before submission and include a comprehensive cover letter – tend to fare better,” said McCarley. “When you can clearly illustrate the skilled need and the interdisciplinary team (IDT) collaboration, it creates a compelling narrative that supports medical necessity and mitigates risk.”