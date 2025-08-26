How Nursing Homes ‘Pick Up The Pieces’ And Evolve As Care Shifts From Hospitals

The success of skilled nursing and long-term care providers today and in the future is increasingly tied to how swiftly and successfully they can adapt to a world in which complex care is rapidly migrating out of the hospital.

“The health systems, hospitals – our acute care partners – are really looking to fine-tune what they’re doing in their four walls … they’re looking to the post-acute and skilled nursing industry to really pick up the pieces of where the hospitals left off,” Joseph Kiernan, chief strategy officer and senior vice president network development at Ocean Healthcare, said at the recent Skilled Nursing News RETHINK Conference in Chicago.

SNF providers can meet the moment by engaging in dialogue with hospitals and health systems about what services their patient populations need most, then launching or expanding clinical programs to meet that demand – but this is only one small part of what must be a comprehensive strategy that providers formulate and pursue, according to Kiernan and Joel Theisen, CEO and founder of Lifespark.

Advertisement

Both Ocean and Lifespark offer multiple service lines supporting integrated care for older adults in payment models that reward a proactive approach with the goal of preventing costly medical interventions while supporting holistic wellness. Diversified companies that offer skilled nursing and long-term care are uniquely positioned to not only thrive in such payment models but in fact be at the center of them, Theisen argued. That’s because these providers can maintain relationships with patients over time, gathering data on their health while also gaining insight into their goals and expectations, in order to manage their care in the most efficient and effective way possible.

“We should be the ones driving the relationship, driving the outcomes, driving the value chain, right?” Theisen said. “And the hospital should be there for surgeries and really, really sick people that need acute care, period.”

New Jersey-based Ocean Healthcare provides a comprehensive range of care for the Garden State and surrounding areas, including post-acute care, skilled nursing care, long-term care, assisted living communities and other services, including acute psychiatric care hospitals and outpatient behavioral health. Minnesota-based Lifespark uses a proactive, whole-person approach to address how older adults want to live, with services including skilled nursing and assisted living, as well as primary care and home care, as well as partnerships with health systems and insurers.

Advertisement

The new hospital

The idea that the skilled nursing facility is becoming the new hospital is not novel; indeed, Kiernan has been telling this to his team at Ocean “for years,” and the organization has been working with the hospital systems in its markets to drive this change in a coordinated fashion.

“We’re sitting at the table with our health care partners, with the hospitals, and we’re doing it together. The only way that that really works is creating those aligned partnerships,” he said.

Theisen concurred, noting that each hospital ecosystem is different in terms of client mix, difficulties in discharging certain patients, and other factors.

“Be bold to go and be very clear with them, ‘Tell me what to build, tell me what to do,’ and make sure you understand that,” he said. “That buys them into the partnership.”

In terms of calling out specific programs and capabilities that they’ve seen gain traction, Kiernan cited cardiac and pulmonary programs as well as palliative care services, while Theisen highlighted a dialysis unit within a SNF.

But Theisen pushed for a much more radical rethinking of the relationship between hospitals and post-acute and long-term care providers. A massive problem in the current U.S. health care system is that too many people – particularly those with multiple comorbidities – are caught up in a cycle in which they have a health crisis, are sent to an acute-care setting and then bounce around into various other step-down and post-acute settings until the next crisis starts the cycle over.

One way to disrupt this cycle would be to enable direct admission to nursing homes, Theisen argued.

“They don’t have to go to the hospital, they don’t need to go to the ER, get reworked up, go into the floor, get all messed up, and then pop out two weeks later into the SNF, right? Just go right to the SNF where you know them, know what their deal is,” he said.

Kiernan pointed out that Medicare waivers in place during the COVID-19 pandemic proved the value of direct admissions to nursing homes without the qualifying hospital stay.

“We all experienced it and saw what we were capable of, and how the system could work,” he said. “ … We did it really, really well.”

Furthermore, direct admissions still are happening successfully within certain payment models such as accountable care organizations (ACOs).

“We have just have entered into a number of those [models] with our hospital partner ACOs, and we’re bringing people in from home, we’re bringing them in from the ED when they don’t have to even be there, it’s even keeping our own patients out of the ED,” Kiernan said.

And the nursing home is not the only alternative site of care that can be leveraged to keep people out of the emergency room and disrupt the crisis cycle.

“The way we use our assets in the whole continuum is truly super important,” Theisen emphasized.

To that point, controlling multiple parts of the continuum is a strategic imperative for many nursing home providers, with Lifespark and Ocean among the models for this approach.

These two organizations have taken different journeys toward providing more advanced and integrated care within a variety of payment frameworks, taking on different levels of financial and operational risk. But Kiernan and Theisen agreed that if they wish to thrive in the future, nursing home providers must be willing to take some measure of risk.

‘Can’t keep doing what we’ve been doing’

Ocean Healthcare’s evolution from operating a small number of skilled nursing buildings with no ancillary business lines was gradual, and began with an assessment of what the organization’s patient population most needed. This evaluation led Ocean to launch hospice services, which kicked off its diversification and care integration efforts.

“You start growing your portfolio, it’s how you end up with eight different business lines, and start breaking down those silos in between them and start working horizontally across,” Kiernan said.

Having a fully integrated network is a goal that may “sound really nice” to SNF operators, but Kiernan believes that providers are well-served by taking a patient-focused approach of trying to deliver the right care in the right setting and letting the business develop accordingly.

“What do you do everyday? Who are you bringing into your building, or what are you outsourcing? And does it make sense for you from a business perspective – economics and operations – can you operationalize the vision of being able to take care of that human being no matter where they need you?” he said. “If you can operationalize that and afford it and get reimbursed for it, then that’s something I think you should look at.”

Theisen’s trajectory was less gradual. Motivated by his experience as a nurse to create a longitudinal experience for patients, in 2018 he launched a medical practice that took on full global risk – financial upside and downside – with Medicare Advantage plan partners that invested in the company, excited by the promise of its model to achieve the triple aim.

“What we learned through that journey is that the payers are really, really, really hard to work with at the MA level,” Theisen said. “It’s really hard to get the right kind of contracts, especially with polychronic populations; there’s reconciliation issues, there’s rising risks, there’s regression to the mean, there’s words you don’t even want to learn, that I didn’t want to learn. I thought I knew a lot when I started this in 2018 and I learned that I knew very little as far as how the game is played.”

Lifespark now has pivoted to what Theisen described as a payer-agnostic strategy. In 2026, the company will be engaged in ACO high-needs plans in the REACH model, ACOs in the Medicare Shared Savings Programs (MSSP), as well as Medicare Advantage plans. The idea is that Lifespark can “modulate and titrate” risk by being involved in multiple models while providing care within value-based frameworks to anyone in a Lifespark building.

Theisen acknowledged that it was “traumatic” in 2022 and 2023 to be in full-risk models, which meant that if Lifespark patients went into the hospital, the organization paid the bill to the full medical loss ratio.

“I got burned up a little bit … but I survived,” he said. “I wouldn’t suggest anybody doing that right out of the gate.”

But while not every provider should take swings as big as the ones that Theisen was willing to take, he is adamant that nursing home providers need to identify how they can start to drive more integrated care, even if it’s just starting with one or two parts of the continuum. Even doing this is difficult – “the struggle is real,” Theisen said – but this is how providers will start to contribute more value to the health care system, which is what is necessary to survive and thrive, given the changes that are inexorably taking place.

“What do we do? Do we sit there and keep doing the same thing and expect different results, or do we actually morph, and we adapt and we adopt, and we change and we move and we shake and rattle and roll?” Theisen said. “We just want to keep running the same thing that we ran 20 years ago, then great. But that doesn’t work very well.”