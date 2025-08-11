Future Leader: Sabrina Krohn, Employee Engagement & Retention Director, Champion Care

Sabrina Krohn, Employee Engagement & Retention Director at Champion Care, has been named a 2025 Future Leader by Skilled Nursing News.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40 years of age or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for seniors, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Krohn sat down with Skilled Nursing News to share what drew her to the skilled nursing industry, the biggest leadership lessons she has learned, her thoughts on the future of skilled nursing, and much more. To learn more about the Future Leaders Awards program, visit https://futureleaders.wtwhmedia.com/.
SNN: What drew you to the skilled nursing industry?
Krohn: When I was a young girl, my grandparents—both living with dementia—moved in with my mom and me so we could care for them during their final years. Being part of their caregiving journey was one of the most rewarding experiences of my life and opened my eyes to a world of possibilities in elder care. I spent about eight years working in Assisted Living and Community-Based Residential Facilities (AL/CBRF), and eventually joined the Champion family at one of their Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNF). It’s a challenging industry, but the fulfillment it brings makes every moment worthwhile.
SNN: What’s your biggest leadership lesson learned since starting to serve this industry?
Krohn: One of the biggest leadership lessons I’ve learned in this industry is how to navigate and manage emotions—both my own and those of others. In healthcare, we’re people taking care of people, and that comes with a lot of emotional weight. It’s crucial to stay calm, grounded, and focused, especially during challenging moments. Learning to separate emotions from decision-making has helped me lead with clarity and compassion.
SNN: If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of skilled nursing, what would it be?
Krohn: Take time to slow down and truly connect—with people and with the world around you. In such a fast-paced industry, it’s easy to get caught up in the rush and overlook the meaningful moments. But those moments of connection are what matter most. When we’re always in a hurry, we risk losing the human touch that makes this work so special.
SNN: In one word, how would you describe the future of skilled nursing?
Krohn: Bright.
SNN: If you had a crystal ball, what do you think will impact the skilled nursing industry now and into 2026?
Krohn: Right now, there are a lot of unknowns in this industry with the staffing mandates and the Medicaid reimbursement rates. I think these situations will be stressful, but will also make our industry stronger, if that is possible. If we can make it through COVID-19, we can make it through anything.
SNN: In your opinion, what qualities must all Future Leaders possess?
Krohn: Compassion, empathy, determination, and drive — these are the qualities that define strong leadership. To truly lead others, people need to see that you care, but also that you’re committed to getting the job done. When your actions are fueled by genuine compassion and a clear sense of purpose, others are inspired to follow. It’s that balance of heart and hustle that earns respect and builds trust.
SNN: If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the skilled nursing industry, what would it be and why?
Krohn: Brighter days are always ahead. If I could tell my younger self one thing, it would be this: you were meant to make a difference in people’s lives—and that’s exactly what you’re doing. From the moment I stepped into the skilled nursing industry, I found a sense of purpose and fulfillment like no other. Every day, I have the privilege of supporting both residents and staff, and there’s truly nothing that compares to the impact we make together.