Future Leader: Jenna McLaughlin, Chief Nursing Officer, Spyglass Healthcare

Jenna McLaughlin, Chief Nursing Officer at Spyglass Healthcare, has been named a 2025 Future Leader by Skilled Nursing News.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40 years of age or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for seniors, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
McLaughlin sat down with Skilled Nursing News to share what drew her to the skilled nursing industry, the biggest leadership lessons she has learned, her thoughts on the future of skilled nursing, and much more. To learn more about the Future Leaders Awards program, visit https://futureleaders.wtwhmedia.com/.
SNN: What drew you to the skilled nursing industry?
McLaughlin: I became a nurse to make a difference, and skilled nursing captured me because it is where hands-on care meets leadership and innovation. This setting is one of the most underserved in health care, yet it has an incredible impact on people’s lives. It is a place where you can be there for residents in their most vulnerable moments, while also building systems that elevate care for every person in the facility. The challenges are complex, but the opportunity to improve an often-overlooked area of care continues to inspire me every day.
SNN: What’s your biggest leadership lesson learned since starting to serve this industry?
McLaughlin: Leadership is never about your title. It is about your actions. People follow leaders they trust, who show up consistently, and who are willing to roll up their sleeves alongside the team. The moments that matter most are when you are present during challenges and when you celebrate wins, both big and small.
SNN: If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of skilled nursing, what would it be?
McLaughlin: I would strengthen partnerships and feedback loops with regulatory bodies to make it easier for providers to deliver the highest quality care. By working more collaboratively with public health agencies and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), we can create regulations and processes that protect residents while also supporting innovation, efficiency, and the realities of day-to-day care delivery.
SNN: In one word, how would you describe the future of skilled nursing?
McLaughlin: Evolving.
SNN: If you had a crystal ball, what do you think will impact the skilled nursing industry now and into 2026?
McLaughlin: The future of skilled nursing will be shaped by new care models, evolving regulations, and higher expectations from residents and families. Success will belong to the providers who embrace change, develop exceptional teams, and create cultures where quality, compassion, and excellence are the standard for both residents and staff.
SNN: In your opinion, what qualities must all Future Leaders possess?
McLaughlin: Future leaders need adaptability to navigate constant change, courage to challenge the status quo, and empathy to lead with understanding and purpose. They must be able to make tough decisions, inspire trust, and create an environment where people can do their best work. The most effective leaders never stop learning and know how to turn challenges into opportunities.
SNN: If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the skilled nursing industry, what would it be and why?
McLaughlin: Do not get so caught up in putting out fires that you forget to build the fireproof systems. Focus on the long game. Invest in strong processes, develop your people, and protect time for the work that creates lasting change. Every challenge is a chance to improve, and the relationships you build along the way will be your greatest asset.