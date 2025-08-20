Future Leader: Eric Palm, Chief Growth Officer, Provider Partners

Eric Palm, Chief Growth Officer at Provider Partners, has been named a 2025 Future Leader by Skilled Nursing News.

To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40 years of age or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for seniors, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.

Palm sat down with Skilled Nursing News to share what drew him to the skilled nursing industry, the biggest leadership lessons he has learned, his thoughts on the future of skilled nursing, and much more. To learn more about the Future Leaders Awards program, visit https://futureleaders.wtwhmedia.com/.

SNN: What drew you to the skilled nursing industry?

Palm: Early in my career, working in long-term care was just a job. I didn’t yet realize how deeply it would shape my professional path and personal purpose. Over time, I saw firsthand the resilience, dedication, and compassion of the people in this industry — caring for some of the most vulnerable populations in the country under extraordinary challenges. That experience transformed my perspective, turning what started as a role into a lifelong career committed to supporting those teams. From a growth and strategy standpoint, I’ve made it my mission to help remove barriers, realign incentives, and build partnerships that make a real difference in the daily delivery of care.

SNN: What’s your biggest leadership lesson learned since starting to serve this industry?

Palm: Listen first — and keep listening. Skilled nursing leaders already know where the pain points are. They’ve been navigating staffing shortages, shifting reimbursement, and evolving resident needs all at once. Real impact comes not from rushing in with fixes, but from understanding how solutions have to function in the daily reality of care delivery.

SNN: If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of skilled nursing, what would it be?

Palm: I’d change the assumption that innovation has to be complicated. Value-based care is often seen as a burden, but with the right structure and support, it can simplify operations instead of adding complexity. We need solutions that fit how skilled nursing actually works — designed to make life easier, not harder.

SNN: In one word, how would you describe the future of skilled nursing?

Palm: Resilient.

SNN: If you had a crystal ball, what do you think will impact the skilled nursing industry now and into 2026?

Palm: We’ll see an accelerated shift toward performance-based models and greater accountability for outcomes. Operators will need tools that reduce friction while driving results. Technology will play a bigger role, but the organizations that apply it with genuine empathy for what’s happening on the ground will stand out.

SNN: In your opinion, what qualities must all Future Leaders possess?

Palm: Humility, clarity, and follow-through. The best leaders I’ve seen listen deeply, communicate clearly, and stay accountable to their teams and partners. Those qualities build trust, and trust is everything in this industry.

SNN: If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the skilled nursing industry, what would it be and why?

Palm: Spend more time inside the buildings. Every strategy and plan is better when it starts with a firsthand understanding of what’s happening on the floor. That’s where real alignment begins, and where the best solutions are shaped.