Future Leader: Dylan Rogers, Vice President of Operations – KS/MO, Ignite Medical Resorts

Dylan Rogers, Vice President of Operations – KS/MO at Ignite Medical Resorts, has been named a 2025 Future Leader by Skilled Nursing News.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40 years of age or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for seniors, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Rogers sat down with Skilled Nursing News to share what drew him to the skilled nursing industry, the biggest leadership lessons he has learned, his thoughts on the future of skilled nursing, and much more. To learn more about the Future Leaders Awards program, visit https://futureleaders.wtwhmedia.com/.
SNN: What drew you to the skilled nursing industry?
Rogers: Interestingly, skilled nursing wasn’t my initial career path after college. I majored in psychology and began my journey in retail. I was first introduced to the industry when I took on a hospitality role with another company, and later continued in that capacity with Ignite.
What truly drew me in was my passion for serving others — a motivation that originally led me to study psychology. I discovered that even in a non-clinical role, I could make a meaningful impact on people’s lives. That experience ignited a passion in me for this field. From there, I fully immersed myself in the skilled nursing industry and haven’t looked back since.
SNN: What’s your biggest leadership lesson learned since starting to serve this industry?
Rogers: The most significant leadership lesson I’ve learned is the importance of flexibility. Skilled nursing is a 24/7 industry centered around people — and people are never static. The need for high-quality care doesn’t stop at 5 p.m., family concerns don’t disappear overnight, and our team members will inevitably experience both highs and lows.
I’ve often compared this industry to a “choose-your-own-adventure” book. The mindset you bring and the decisions you make each day don’t just affect the moment — they create a ripple effect that can shape outcomes far beyond what you might initially anticipate. Effective leadership in this field requires adaptability, empathy, and an acute awareness of how every action impacts the broader picture.
SNN: If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of skilled nursing, what would it be?
Rogers: If I could change one thing, it would be the pace at which the industry embraces innovation and clinical advancement. Skilled nursing must move beyond outdated perceptions and traditional models to fully integrate cutting-edge technology, advanced therapies, and data-driven care approaches.
Embracing this will enable us to better meet the increasingly complex needs of our residents and position skilled nursing as a vital, forward-thinking component of the healthcare continuum. Embracing change more rapidly will ultimately improve outcomes, enhance operational efficiency, and elevate the overall quality of care.
SNN: In one word, how would you describe the future of skilled nursing?
Rogers: Evolving.
The individuals we serve are becoming increasingly clinically complex, and to truly meet the needs of our communities, the skilled nursing industry must continue to evolve. This means pushing the boundaries of clinical acuity, expanding therapy services, and moving beyond the traditional perception of the “sleepy, old” nursing home.
Embracing innovation — whether through robotics, artificial intelligence, or other advancements — will be critical to shaping the next era of skilled nursing. By adapting to the changing healthcare landscape, we position ourselves to deliver higher quality, more personalized care for those who need it most.
SNN: If you had a crystal ball, what do you think will impact the skilled nursing industry now and into 2026?
Rogers: Looking ahead, several key factors will significantly shape the skilled nursing industry through 2026. First, the increasing clinical complexity of residents will continue to require higher levels of specialized care and interdisciplinary collaboration.
Second, technological advancements — such as AI-driven analytics and robotics — will transform care delivery, enhancing both efficiency and patient outcomes.
Third, addressing workforce challenges will demand a cultural shift within facilities. To retain and engage staff, we must prioritize investing in and reinvesting in our employees, fostering supportive and empowering workplace environments.
Finally, ongoing regulatory burdens and reimbursement challenges will require facilities to become more resourceful in how they admit and care for residents, balancing compliance with quality and sustainability.
Together, these trends will drive a dynamic and evolving industry, where innovation and compassion remain essential to success.
SNN: In your opinion, what qualities must all Future Leaders possess?
Rogers: Future leaders in skilled nursing must embody a combination of adaptability, empathy, and visionary thinking. Adaptability is essential because the healthcare landscape is continuously shifting—leaders need to be agile in responding to new challenges and innovations.
Empathy remains the cornerstone of effective leadership, as understanding and valuing the experiences of both residents and staff fosters trust and drives compassionate care.
Finally, visionary thinking allows leaders to anticipate future trends and inspire their teams toward continuous improvement and innovation. Together, these qualities empower leaders to navigate complexity and create a positive, lasting impact in the skilled nursing industry.
SNN: If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the skilled nursing industry, what would it be and why?
Rogers: “Remember the why.”
There will be times when the difficult days seem to outnumber the good ones. In those moments, it’s essential to remember why we chose this profession in the first place. Regardless of title — whether a CNA or a CEO — we entered this field because we care deeply about others.
To truly sustain a career in skilled nursing, compassion must be at the core. I’m reminded of this every time I visit a facility and see residents thriving or when I reconnect with individuals I once cared for as an Administrator who are still doing well.
This work demands a great deal of selflessness. It’s often a thankless role, as we typically step in during some of the most difficult transitions a family will ever face. Many sons and daughters are seeing their parents in a vulnerable state for the first time, and naturally, emotions run high. Every detail is scrutinized because so much is at stake.
For many of those we serve, our facility may be the final place they call home. In the midst of their grief — and often while navigating our own fatigue — we must continue to lead with empathy and grace. What is routine for us is anything but for the families we support. Remembering the “why” helps ground us in that purpose each day.