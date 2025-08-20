Future Leader: Crystal Shelby, Vice President of Operations, ALIYA Healthcare Consulting

Crystal Shelby, Vice President of Operations at ALIYA Healthcare Consulting, has been named a 2025 Future Leader by Skilled Nursing News.

To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40 years of age or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for seniors, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.

Shelby sat down with Skilled Nursing News to share what drew her to the skilled nursing industry, the biggest leadership lessons she has learned, her thoughts on the future of skilled nursing, and much more. To learn more about the Future Leaders Awards program, visit https://futureleaders.wtwhmedia.com/.

SNN: What drew you to the skilled nursing industry?

Shelby: Post undergraduate, my aunt told me about a position in Customer Service at her facility. I had worked previously in the dietary department on my summer breaks, so I was familiar with skilled nursing facilities. I always had a passion to help people and I loved to problem solve, so I went to the interview. I had two interviews and I was offered the position. I fell in love with the industry then, and 17 years later, I am still drawn to this industry.

SNN: What’s your biggest leadership lesson learned since starting to serve this industry?

Shelby: Believe in your team and hold them accountable to their goals and the company’s vision.

SNN: If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of skilled nursing, what would it be?

Shelby: Add more compassion.

SNN: In one word, how would you describe the future of skilled nursing?

Shelby: BRIGHT!

SNN: If you had a crystal ball, what do you think will impact the skilled nursing industry now and into 2026?

Shelby: Staffing and mentorship. How do we attract more talent to an industry that receives a lot of negative feedback?

SNN: In your opinion, what qualities must all Future Leaders possess?

Shelby: I think Future Leaders should possess the following qualities: accountability, compassion, being forward-thinking, growth, resilience, and having the ability to grow future leaders within your organization.

SNN: If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the skilled nursing industry, what would it be and why?

Shelby: Stay the course, never compromise, and keep the fire. A lot of times, when you are a young one or a less experienced one, you sometimes lose your confidence. Because you think, “Maybe I don’t know what I am doing,” or “Maybe the way they have been doing things is the right way and my way may not work.” I found myself doubting my abilities because I was new to the role and industry.

But I have realized my thoughts then were actually on track as I learned over time. I had a fresh set of eyes and sometimes my thoughts were the better options in many situations. My younger self took some time to find her voice, but once I found that voice, I never lost it again.

And that’s what keeps the fire burning in me. There are always different ways to look at things and everyone’s lens deserves a shot. Even if it doesn’t work for the company, the ability to have a voice helps with the buy-in to the company’s mission, vision and values. It helps process the “why” for a lot of employees.