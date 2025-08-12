Future Leader: Breindy Sochet, Director, Healthcare Real Estate, NewPoint Real Estate Capital

Breindy Sochet, Director of Healthcare Real Estate at NewPoint Real Estate Capital, has been named a 2025 Future Leader by Skilled Nursing News.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40 years of age or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for seniors, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Sochet sat down with Skilled Nursing News to share what drew her to the skilled nursing industry, the biggest leadership lessons she has learned, her thoughts on the future of skilled nursing, and much more. To learn more about the Future Leaders Awards program, visit https://futureleaders.wtwhmedia.com/.
SNN: What drew you to the skilled nursing industry?
Sochet: Truthfully, I entered the skilled nursing industry simply because it was where I landed my first job — processing accounts payable in a back office. But as I transitioned into accounting and finance and began working closely with CFOs, lenders, and cost consultants, I discovered just how dynamic and intellectually stimulating this field can be.
The industry is constantly evolving, with changes in reimbursement models and regulatory requirements demanding proactive thinking and adaptability. What I’ve come to appreciate most is how uniquely multifaceted it is — a blend of traditional commercial real estate with the complexities of healthcare operations and business strategy. It’s this intersection that has allowed me to develop a broad and diverse skill set, and keeps me engaged every step of the way.
SNN: What’s your biggest leadership lesson learned since starting to serve this industry?
Sochet: One of the biggest leadership lessons I’ve learned is that no job, task, or effort is ever wasted. In the skilled nursing industry, not every initiative leads to a successful outcome—sometimes a deal falls through, a plan shifts, or circumstances change. But each experience, even the ones that don’t go as planned, offers valuable insight.
Whether it’s understanding a new regulatory nuance, navigating team dynamics, or refining a financial strategy, every task is an opportunity to learn. Continuous learning isn’t just a mindset — it’s a necessity to succeed professionally and definitely in healthcare!
SNN: If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of skilled nursing, what would it be?
Sochet: Skilled nursing facilities currently operate under the CMS Five-Star Quality Rating System, which, while informative, can be overly complex and sometimes misleading. A significant portion of the rating is based on state surveys, and there are notable discrepancies in how these surveys are conducted — not only from state to state, but also between individual surveyors. This inconsistency can result in ratings that don’t accurately reflect a facility’s true performance or quality of care.
If I had the ability to change something, I’d love to see a new system that offers a clearer, more equitable representation of facility performance and would better serve all those of us who rely on this information.
SNN: In one word, how would you describe the future of skilled nursing?
Sochet: Resilient. This industry has faced immense challenges — from staffing shortages to financial pressures and public health crises — and yet, it continues to adapt and persevere. Fortunately, there is a bipartisan and unwavering commitment to the seniors of our country. Facilities, teams, and leaders consistently find ways to innovate, support staff, and improve outcomes for senior residents. That strength and flexibility give me confidence that, no matter what lies ahead, skilled nursing will continue to evolve and thrive.
SNN: If you had a crystal ball, what do you think will impact the skilled nursing industry now and into 2026?
Sochet: AI and technology have the potential to really improve the financial and clinical sides of skilled nursing. From simplifying billing and reimbursement to helping us better manage staffing and resources, these tools can make operations more efficient and reduce costly mistakes. That said, I know it won’t happen overnight. Adopting new technology takes time, investment, and a willingness to change — and in a complex industry like ours, that’s no small feat. Still, I’m hopeful. As these tools become more accessible and their value more obvious, I believe we’ll see slow and steady improvements in how we deliver care and manage our facilities.
SNN: In your opinion, what qualities must all Future Leaders possess?
Sochet: Future leaders must be committed to developing others. The ability to train, mentor, and support emerging talent is essential for long-term industry growth. Just as we had mentors and leaders who supported us along the way, and helped us get to where we are, it’s our responsibility to do the same — sharing knowledge, being patient, and making sure those newer to the industry succeed.
SNN: If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the skilled nursing industry, what would it be and why?
Sochet: If I could go back to my first day, I’d remind myself not to sweat the small stuff. It’s easy to get caught up in the little things, especially when everything feels new, urgent and often overwhelming. Over time, I’ve learned that focusing on the big picture and trusting that things will work out makes all the difference. There will be days when the work piles up and feels impossible to manage — and that’s when it’s most important to stay focused, take it one task at a time, and lean into prioritization and organization. Remember you can only do your very best, and the rest is out of your hands!