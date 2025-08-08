American Healthcare Execs: Nursing Home Occupancy, Rate Gains, Medicare Advantage Fuel 2Q Growth

Strong revenue management and favorable payor mix at Trilogy assets helped drive a solid second-quarter performance for American Healthcare REIT (NYSE: AHR).

And the outlook is only expected to get rosier in the months ahead for the Irvine, California-based real estate investment trust (REIT), executives said Friday.

“As we move into the second half of the year, we continue to see a compelling backdrop,” COO Gabe Willhite said during the company’s quarterly conference call. “Outsized levels of demand paired with anemic levels of supply growth and low construction starts suggest that we should continue to benefit from a multi-year tailwind of favorable operating fundamentals.”

Advertisement

In the second quarter, the company delivered strong operational results, with total same-store net operating income (NOI) increasing 13.9% year-over-year, driven primarily by a strong performance in Trilogy and the SHOP segments.

The Trilogy assets saw same-store NOI growth of 18.3%, supported by broad-based occupancy and rate improvements during the quarter. Year over year, occupancy rose to 88.9%, up 219 basis points, while average daily rates increased 7.8% across all payers growing by 7.8%.

Willhite credited some of the gains to a well run revenue management program and a focus on quality mix, with Medicare Advantage (MA) resident days increasing from 5.8% to 7.2%. Trilogy’s CMS star rating exceeded four stars, he said, enhancing its appeal to both payers and patients. Moreover, strong tour volumes and internal referrals also supported longer stays and margin improvement, he added.

Advertisement

In the senior housing operating portfolio, or SHOP, same-store NOI grew 23% year-over-year. Though SHOP occupancy appeared flat versus in the first quarter, it improved steadily through the quarter, ending above 87.5%.

Both the skilled nursing and SHOP segments benefitted from operating leverage and company-wide sharing of best practices, particularly from Trilogy, improving pricing, wage monitoring and cost management, Willhite said.

For the second quarter of 2025, AHR reported normalized funds from operations (FFO) of 42 cents per share – a 27% year-over-year increase.

Currently, about a third of Trilogy’s assets are already more than 95% occupied, executives noted, yet still achieving solid NOI growth through revenue mix optimization and expense control.

And while Trilogy could quickly boost occupancy by accepting more Medicaid residents, leaders said that they remain focused on disciplined rate strategy, noting that a mid-90% occupancy was a realistic target for the company, with potential for even higher levels.

Investments

American Healthcare REIT is remaining focused on enhancing the quality of its portfolio by targeting newer, higher-quality assets, particularly in the SHOP and Trilogy segments.

To that end, recent dispositions included older, smaller outpatient medical and select long-term care facilities, CEO Danny Prosky said. Meanwhile, newly acquired Trilogy properties were mostly built within the last five years, he said, with some facilities opening in just the past year. The current pipeline, totaling over $300 million, is almost entirely made up of SHOP assets, apart from one Trilogy buyout. This shift aligns with the strategy to grow the asset base while upgrading overall quality, he said.

The company continues to prioritize accretive investments in skilled nursing and senior housing with trusted operators where long-term clinical and financial value can be achieved.

In Q2, AHR acquired four Trilogy-managed senior housing properties for $65.3 million and purchased their partner’s 51% interest in five Trilogy-operated campuses for $118 million, eliminating high-interest joint venture debt. These recently developed campuses are expected to deliver strong, risk-adjusted returns and support future growth in the Trilogy skilled nursing segment. The company’s strategy aims to increase exposure to high-quality, well-located skilled nursing assets operated by proven regional partners, reinforcing its commitment to long-term operating upside.

“On the capital recycling front, we closed on $33.5 million in dispositions during Q2,” said Stefan Oh, AHR’s chief investment officer. “[W]e expect outpatient medical dispositions to continue as we prioritize growth in our operating portfolio. Looking forward, we’ve continued to add to our investment pipeline in the last few months with newly awarded deals.”

And, despite closing approximately $174 million since the last earnings results, AHR’s pipeline remains robust, he said.

Medicare Advantage’s influence in 2Q

AHR executives see MA as a key lever of revenue growth, with Trilogy’s performance providing a roadmap for portfolio-wide improvement.

Trilogy’s ability to shift its resident mix toward higher-reimbursing payors, especially MA – has been an important driver of its performance. Although the percentage of MA residents remains relatively stable, AHR is focusing on contracts with higher rates, allowing average daily revenue to rise even without increasing total MA volume.

Trilogy’s high-quality care outcomes have strengthened its bargaining position with MA payors, enabling it to secure better contract terms and avoid lower-paying plans. MA rates are significantly more lucrative – 79% higher than Medicaid and 42% higher than private pay. While executives couldn’t give exact growth projections, they expected this trend to continue, outpacing inflation.

Trilogy is selective with its MA contracts, its high occupancy and outcomes enabling it flexibility to prioritize higher-paying plans and renegotiate terms, executives noted.

Revenue management strategy

AHR is piloting a revenue management program across its portfolio that was first implemented by Trilogy, Willhite said.

Trilogy has centralized revenue management for its 130 campuses and implemented a sophisticated pricing program. This program provides real-time, building-specific dashboards that help executive directors price units based on factors like view, location, market rates, occupancy, tour volume, and lead activity, Willhite said. The goal is to optimize street rates and maximize revenue at move-in, he said.

“[Trilogy’s] program is also something that we’ve started test piloting to see if we can replicate it with our other operators and create platform value by having not only good information for other operators, but good resources to help them execute on the strategies that are coming out of that good information,” he said. “So it’s bridging two things, the information gap for operators across the country in our portfolio, but also the execution gap to make sure all of the operators have the resources they need to execute on revenue management.”

On Friday, AHR shares closed at $40.50, up 65 cents, or 1.63%.