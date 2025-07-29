This article is sponsored by Vohra Wound Physicians. In this Voices interview, Skilled Nursing News sits down with Dr. Ameet Vohra, Founder of Vohra Wound Physicians, to discuss how physician-led wound care transformed the standard of care in skilled nursing facilities. Vohra shares the journey from his early days in hospital wound centers to building the largest wound care physician specialty services group in the world. He reflects on pioneering interdisciplinary care models, the power of outcomes-driven growth, and why technology and AI will shape the next 25 years of wound care. Vohra also offers insights on the company’s commitment to training, the importance of trust with skilled nursing partners, and what the future holds for elevating wound care nationwide.
Skilled Nursing News: What life or career experiences have most shaped your approach to the work you’re doing today?
Dr. Ameet Vohra: My first job after residency was a teaching faculty position. At the time, I reported to a manager who came from a purely business background, with no clinical experience. As a result, both my practice and I were mismanaged for two years. Eventually, I left and went into private practice.
That experience shaped the way I lead today. When I began managing physicians myself, I was determined to do better. Leading physicians requires a specific skill set, and I believe it’s a responsibility best handled by experienced, respected clinicians.
For the past two years, I’ve focused on training physicians to lead clinical teams. Many have gone on to become outstanding leaders within Vohra, and I’m proud that our physician leadership is so highly respected. Developing the next generation of physician leaders is one of the most important responsibilities I carry.
How did you pioneer physician-led wound care in skilled nursing facilities?
Twenty-five years ago, while serving as a teaching faculty member at Mt. Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, I joined the wound care team at the hospital’s wound center. I found the work deeply rewarding, healing chronic wounds using emerging techniques and technologies.
But I noticed something troubling. Patients coming from nursing homes consistently had worse outcomes. To understand why, I started visiting them directly in those facilities. I studied the unique challenges of the skilled nursing environment and quickly realized that a different approach was needed.
I went on to train a multi-specialty, interdisciplinary team to deliver best-practice wound care consistently, while treating the patient holistically. That program became a great success, and it marked the beginning of physician-led wound care in skilled nursing.
How did you come to found the largest wound care physician specialty services group in the world?
Over the next five years, my practice and approach gained a strong reputation, and I began focusing exclusively on delivering state-of-the-art wound care to patients in skilled nursing facilities. I launched a physician training program in South Florida and gradually expanded the practice across the state.
As our outcomes continued to stand out, I engaged the Lewin Group, one of the most respected names in health policy research, to conduct an independent study. Published in Wound Ostomy in 2010, the study compared outcomes for patients treated by Vohra physicians against matched patients who were not. With a sample size of 4,000 patients and statistically significant results (p<0.01), the findings were powerful enough to shift the trajectory of wound care in skilled nursing.
The data showed that our model dramatically improved outcomes, reducing hospitalizations, infections, gangrene, and amputations each by over 80%. We also shortened average wound healing time by 21 days. These clinical improvements translated to significant cost savings, averaging more than $19,200 per patient. That study helped fuel the growth of our practice and establish a new standard of care in the industry.
Over the next 15 years, we scaled the model nationally. Today, Vohra includes 300 physicians and 50 nurse practitioners, serving 3,000 skilled nursing facilities across 28 states. Each year, we deliver 1.5 million patient visits to over 200,000 individuals, saving the healthcare system an estimated $4 billion annually.
So, where is your focus today?
Today, Vohra is focused on communication and training to ensure consistent, standardized wound care for the 27,000 patients we see each week across the country. We navigate complex patient needs, staffing challenges, and evolving regulatory demands on a daily basis, but our commitment to high-quality care remains constant.
We’re proud to have pioneered this physician-led model and permanently elevated the standard of care in skilled nursing. Our physician training program has grown into a six-month fellowship, which is the most sophisticated large-scale physician training program in the world. And we haven’t stopped there.
We also run the most active wound certification program for nurses. To date, the Vohra wound certification program has certified over 8,000 nurses and delivered more than a quarter of a million nurse education credits.
How would you define your reputation and relationship with skilled nursing facilities?
Trust comes first. After 25 years, we are the most established and largest wound care physician specialty group in the country. Our relationships with skilled nursing facilities have been built over decades, and as the owner and founder, my name and reputation are behind every patient visit we make.
The second cornerstone is empowerment through training. Our commitment to excellence in education has empowered thousands of physicians and tens of thousands of nurses over the past 25 years, helping raise the standard of care across the entire industry.
How does the next 25 years look for wound care in skilled nursing facilities, and will Vohra continue to be the thought leader?
The next 25 years of wound care in skilled nursing will be defined by technology and decision-making. Over the past two decades, new treatment modalities and technologies have revolutionized the field, giving healthcare providers better tools to heal wounds. That progress will continue.
But as these tools become more advanced, selecting the right treatment plan for each patient becomes more complex. It requires deep clinical skill, proper training, and years of experience. That’s where Vohra is uniquely positioned to lead.
Today, we maintain the largest and most comprehensive wound care database in the world—clean, structured, and ready to power the next generation of Artificial Intelligence tools. With this data, AI will soon be able to answer nearly any clinical question in wound care, including identifying the best treatment options based on patient specifics.
For example, if a wound hasn’t improved after four weeks of treatment, our AI engine could guide the practitioner toward the most effective, cost-efficient next step.
Looking ahead, our skilled nursing facility partners can expect a future shaped by treatment innovation, AI-driven clinical support, broader access to expert care, better outcomes, and lower costs.
In the skilled nursing industry, 2025 is being defined by…
…the American spirit of innovation and reinvention.
In 2025 and the years ahead, that spirit will guide us through the ongoing challenges in care delivery and resource management—challenges that won’t disappear, but will continue to evolve. What will set us apart is our ability to respond through process improvement, new technologies, and bold, out-of-the-box thinking. I’m confident that American pioneers in healthcare will continue to rise to the moment and lead us forward.
Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
