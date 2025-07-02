Skilled Nursing News Dealbook: Creative Solutions Adds 5 Nursing Homes in Texas; Ensign Acquires in Texas, Idaho

Ensign expanded its footprint to add facilities in Texas and Idaho. Meanwhile, Creative Solutions acquired five skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) from Diversicare.

Creative Solutions Closes 5-SNF Acquisition

Creative Solutions in Healthcare, the largest skilled nursing operator in Texas, has acquired five skilled nursing facilities from Diversicare, effective July 1.

“This expansion allows us to bring our standard of care to even more residents across the state,” CEO Gary Blake said in a press release. “We’re committed to investing in these communities and in the people who live and work there.”

The acquisition increases the company’s footprint to 174 long-term care facilities across Texas, including 153 skilled nursing locations.

The newly acquired facilities – in Houston, Lockhart, Lampasas, Yorktown, and Luling – will undergo upgrades, including replacement of all 475 resident mattresses and enhancements to furnishings and interiors.

“Quality care, clean facilities, delicious food, and customer service are the cornerstone of the service we provide,” Blake said.

Creative Solutions has been preparing for the transition since mid-May when the transaction was first announced, upgrading food and housekeeping services in-house. The company’s culinary team launched Creative Solutions Kitchens prior to the transition, promising a dining experience that reflects CSNHC’s commitment to innovation and quality. Additionally, White Glove Inspectors led training sessions the company noted.

The family-owned company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is also planning to deploy new digital tools, including a payment portal and the Connected Care Center, a resident portal where authorized users can access real-time health information, enhancing communication and transparency in care delivery.

Ensign Acquires SNFs in Texas and Idaho

The Ensign Group (Nasdaq: ENSG) announced Wednesday that it has acquired the real estate and operations of Timber Springs Transitional Care, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility located in Boise, Idaho as well as a facility in Texas. The real estate was acquired by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign’s captive real estate company, and the facility will be operated by an Ensign-affiliated tenant.

“We are excited to add another quality operation in Idaho to our portfolio,” CEO Barry Port said in a press release. “Adding this facility to Standard Bearer’s growing presence in the northwest is an exciting development for our organization and highlights the growth we are currently experiencing both operationally and with real estate,” he added.

Steve Farnsworth, president of Pennant Healthcare LLC, Ensign’s northwest subsidiary, said the addition was a “great fit for our cluster.”

“[We] are excited to watch our local leadership work with these caregivers to provide exceptional service and care to our residents and their families,” Farnsworth noted.

In a separate transaction on the same day, Standard Bearer, through one of its subsidiaries, acquired the real estate to Duncanville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, a 124-bed skilled nursing facility located in Duncanville, Texas. The facility will be operated by a third-party operator and is subject to a long-term triple-net lease.

These acquisitions are effective as of July 1, 2025, and bring Ensign’s growing portfolio to 348 health care operations, which includes 44 senior living operations, across 17 states.

Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 146 real estate assets. Ensign’s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and health care services across Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

Ensign continues to actively seek opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other health care related businesses throughout the United States, Port said.