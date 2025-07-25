Skilled Nursing Dealbook: MONTICELLOAM Provides $435M for Skilled Nursing Transactions in Kentucky, New York

MONTICELLOAM closed $218 million in financing for a portfolio of 18 skilled nursing facilities across Kentucky, along with $217 million in bridge loans for four SNFs in New York.

$218M in financing for 18 SNFs in Kentucky

MONTICELLOAM announced the closing of $218,300,000 in combined bridge, mezzanine, and working capital financing for 18 skilled nursing facilities across Kentucky.

The transaction includes a $179,300,000 senior bridge loan and a $29,000,000 mezzanine loan, which the Sponsor plans to use to restructure and upsize the existing debt on the portfolio, originally financed by MONTICELLOAM in May 2024, the company said in a press release.

The $10,000,000 working capital line of credit will be used to cover the day-to-day operational needs of over 1,500 skilled nursing beds across the state.

“This financing highlights the strength of our lending platform—understanding our clients’ goals and delivering tailored solutions across the capital stack to support their long-term success,” said Alan Litt, Principal and Co-Founder of MONTICELLOAM.

“Both MONTICELLOAM and the sponsorship understood the need for a working capital line of credit to manage the operational expenses of the 18-property portfolio. We look forward to continuing to provide the support necessary for them to execute their business plan,” said Kim Gordon, head of MonticelloAM’s Working Capital group.

$217M bridge loan for 4 New York SNFs

MONTICELLOAM also announced the financing of a $217,000,000 floating-rate senior bridge loan to be used for the acquisition and refinance of a New York skilled nursing portfolio.

The financing carries a 36-month term and supports the Sponsor, a returning healthcare client of MONTICELLOAM, in acquiring two skilled nursing facilities and refinancing two stabilized facilities. Together, the four properties comprise over 1,000 licensed beds across the New York metropolitan area.

“We built the MONTICELLOAM bridge platform to meet the unique needs of our health care clients through our tailored financing solutions. We’re grateful for the borrower’s confidence in our expertise to help them achieve their goals,” said Joseph Borenstein, head of the MONTICELLOAM Healthcare Bridge Lending team, in a press release.

North Carolina SNF sold

Engaged by Ivy Healthcare Group, Evans Senior Investments (ESI) was retained to facilitate the strategic sale of the Ivy at Gastonia in Gastonia, North Carolina. The transaction marks one of the highest per-bed prices for a standalone facility in the state, reflecting the continued demand for high-performing skilled nursing assets.

The asset’s strong operational foundation made it a compelling opportunity for investors focused on long-term performance and clinical quality, ESI said in a press release.

ESI conducted a focused marketing process, ultimately securing a regional owner-operator as the buyer. The deal progressed quickly, with an LOI signed just 20 days after going to market and closing completed within 45 days of contract execution—wrapping up the entire process in less than four months.

The incoming operator is expected to benefit from a favorable reimbursement environment and the potential for further margin improvement through continued operational enhancements.

61-bed Ohio SNF sold

Blueprint acted as exclusive advisor related to the sale of a 61-bed skilled nursing facility located southeast of Columbus, Ohio.

While the facility was experiencing operational challenges at the time of marketing, it remained deeply rooted in the community with a long-standing reputation for delivering compassionate, high-quality care, Blueprint said in a press release. Blueprint’s marketing process highlighted this legacy, the strength of the facility’s local brand, and its potential for operational revitalization under new leadership.

This transaction hinged on operational continuity between the incoming provider and exiting organization. Along with a growing regional platform, the acquirer’s values and organizational approach aligned with those of the seller.

The incoming operator expressed enthusiasm for carrying forward the facility’s six-decade heritage, with a commitment to honoring its history while enhancing care delivery through fresh resources, innovation, and support for residents, families, and staff alike. Blueprint’s ability to identify and pair a high-quality organizational fit ultimately won the day, resulting in a successful outcome for all parties.

The transaction closed smoothly and marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter. This reinforces Blueprint’s ability to align legacy providers with values-based operators poised to elevate care for years to come.