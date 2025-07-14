Medicare Rate for Physicians to Increase by 2.5% in 2026 under CMS’ Proposed Rule

Average payment rates are set to increase by 2.5% under the proposed 2026 Physician Fee Schedule (PFS), the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced Monday. The agency also outlined updates to the payment methodology that reflect both statutory requirements and CMS policy adjustments.

“We are very pleased with the 3.3% payment update that will accrue for nursing facilities billing services under the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule,” Cynthia Morton, CEO at ADVION, told Skilled Nursing News.

The 2026 payment update combines a 0.25% increase associated with the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act (MACRA) with a 2.5% boost from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Additionally, a proposed 0.55% budget neutrality adjustment will bring the total update for nursing home services to 3.3%, Morton explained.

“There is recognition of chronic care…CMS includes a request for information to better understand how they can enhance their support management for prevention and management of chronic disease,” she said.

Physician payment rates decreased by 2.83% in 2025.

For the first time, there will be two separate conversion factors – one for qualifying participants in Advanced Alternative Payment Models (APMs) and one for non-qualifying providers.

Under the proposed rule, qualifying APM participants (QPs) – those who meet established thresholds for participation in models that hold providers accountable for cost and quality – will receive a 0.75% statutory update to their conversion factor. Non-qualifying APM participants will see a smaller 0.25% increase.

These changes come alongside the one-time 2.5% boost mandated by statute and a proposed 0.55% increase tied to CMS’ adjustments for certain services in relative value units (RVUs), which are used by Medicare and other insurers to determine reimbursement, CMS said.

“Research over time has demonstrated that the time assumptions built into the valuation of many PFS services are, as a result, very likely overinflated,” a CMS fact sheet stated. “In order to mitigate these effects and take into account changes in medical practice, we are proposing to apply an efficiency adjustment to the work RVU and corresponding intraservice portion of physician time of non-time-based services that we expect to accrue gains in efficiency over time.”

As a result, the proposed conversion factor for QPs in 2026 will rise to $33.59, a 3.83% increase from the current rate of $32.35. For non-QPs, the conversion factor is proposed at $33.42 – representing a 3.62% increase.

“They are simplifying how they choose which codes can be provided utilizing telehealth. That is great,” Morton said.

CMS is also proposing updates to the geographic practice cost indices (GPCIs) and malpractice RVUs, as required by law.

“Some concerning news is the proposed application of a productivity adjustment to some of the codes. This could remove resources needed for patient care,” she said. “There are a slew of RFIs which has been a pattern as CMS and HHS attempt to collect ideas from stakeholders on ideas for change.”