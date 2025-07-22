Managed Care Provider Tax Cuts in OBBBA May Impact Nursing Homes

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) spared nursing homes from deep cuts, at least on the surface, carving out facilities from a provider tax reduction.

But, the phasing down of provider tax for managed care organizations (MCOs) may still have an indirect impact on the industry, Macquarie Equity Research analyst Tao Qiu said in a note. Some states redirect MCO tax receipts to fund nursing homes, Qiu said.

“OBBBA carved out nursing facilities from the provider tax reduction that will slash federal Medicaid funding starting in FY28, though phasing down of provider tax on MCOs could affect states that redirect MCO tax receipts to fund SNFs,” Qiu added.

Advertisement

On the upside, the senior and disabled base of the nursing home population face few disruptions from updated eligibility rules, and lowering Medicaid state-directed payment to Medicare rates won’t have a material impact on facilities, he noted.

Qiu expects nursing home demand to be boosted by other OBBBA factors: an anticipated rollback of the home- and community-based services (HCBS) waiver program, and significant Medicare home health reimbursement cutbacks.

Macquarie took a quick look at employment growth per health care sector as well, with skilled nursing seeing a drop from 7% in June 2023 down to about 4% from May to November 2024 before slowly climbing back up to 5%-plus in June 2025.

Advertisement

By comparison, assisted living facilities saw a steeper drop in employment growth from 7% in June 2023 to about 2% in October 2024, and landed at about 3% in June 2025. Home health saw a rise from 3% in June 2023 before jumping up to 7% in August 2024 before joining skilled nursing at 5%-plus in June 2025.

The Macquarie note dipped into state budgets too, noting an 8.1% spike in anticipated spending for California, a 5.2% increase in Texas’ budget, and 3.5% jump in Arizona, while Utah saw a more modest 1.8% increase and Colorado decided on a 1.8% decrease in spending for 2026.

Overall, Qiu sees “mixed Medicaid trends” compared to 2025, with California dialing back its skilled nursing funding and canceling its workforce and quality incentive program (WQIP), a cut of $280 million annually.

The state is also eliminating Medi-Cal for certain groups.

Texas, meanwhile, has carved out a 9% Medicaid reimbursement boost within its increase in spending per biennium starting Sept. 1, 2025.

Texas has also established an annual patient care expense ratio that requires providers to pay out 90% of Medicaid dollars in resident care costs with quality, occupancy and emergency exceptions, Qiu said in the note.