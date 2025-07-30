Inside the High-Pressure Role of the Director of Nursing – and the ‘Safe Space’ That Makes a Difference

There’s a large turnover of leaders and nurses in long-term care, a trend that operators know well threatens not only the care of residents but also destabilizes a fragile workforce.

Directors of nursing (DONs) carry the burden of leading, educating, and advocating for residents and staff, yet many struggle with leadership transitions, regulations, and nursing home administrator collaboration.

A mentoring program for DONs at Friends Services Alliance (FSA) hopes to change that by providing a kind of sanctuary where new DONs can navigate the challenges that often lead to burnout.

Maria Kiwagama, a DON at Barclay Friends since 2021 and a beneficiary of FSA’s mentorship program, explained the importance of confiding in someone outside the facility who is still well-acquainted with the demands of the DON role.

“The director of nursing role is one that feels like you’re operating under pressure almost 365 days of the year because of the constant changes from the regulations, especially the regulations, and then just dealing with the team and the residents and families consistently,” she said.

And unlike the unstructured reality many DONs face – where they’re handed a team and told to prioritize residents without much direction – the FSA’s program offers clear guidance.

‘All eyes on you’

Kiwagama’s daily tasks include rounding the building, checking in with residents and staff, and attending meetings. And her monthly responsibilities might cover infection control, resident council meetings, and staff check-ins, while quarterly duties involve reviewing reports like CASPER.

The scrutiny – and expectations – on a leader can be demanding, she said.

“It can tend to be a little isolating because all eyes are on you,” she said, explaining that DONs are expected “to wave the magic wand and make it happen.”

Having someone to confide in the pressures of being a DON has tremendously helped Kiwagama.

“[FSA’s mentorship] is a kind of brainstorming ground … it’s a safe space, somewhere where you can actually go and dump your thoughts and be vulnerable and get a response and get some sort of guidance,” Kiwagama explained.

The FSA program has been a confidence booster and therapeutic for Kiwagama, who is a registered nurse (RN). It has provided her with invaluable practical guidance as well such as on daily checklists and monthly meetings for quality and safety, on navigating the challenges of staffing, turnover, and regulatory compliance. She praised the program’s flexibility and focused education sessions that instilled confidence in her to do her job well and stay put.

The structured checklists provided to FSA mentees guide DONs in their daily, monthly, and quarterly responsibilities, Kiwagama told Skilled Nursing News. These lists act as vital planning tools, helping DONs stay on track amid the fast-paced and unpredictable nature of the job. Without them, important duties can easily be missed, she said. And, even after three years in the role, Kiwagama still relies on this list, referring to it continuously to stay organized and focused.

One of the successes that Kiwagama attributes to the FSA program is achieving deficiency-free surveys.

Stressors of ever-changing regulation

The FSA’s mentorship program for DONs started in 2020. The association has worked with 12 DONs since then. Although the number may seem low, it’s an ongoing, longer-term, customized program with a significant time investment from both parties, officials at the program told SNN.

Danine Bitting, a former DON herself who is currently a long-term care consultant at FSA, knows well the challenges confronted by DONs and leadership at nursing homes, and she believes arranged mentorship for those in the DON role is one way to improve retention and create better relationships between the clinical staff and the nursing home administrator.

“The [FSA] program provides the DON, or sometimes it’s the assistant director of nursing, just a safe space,” Bitting said in an interview with SNN.

Bitting brought knowledge of the challenges she faced as a DON in developing the program’s mentoring.

“When I was a director of nursing many, many years ago, I had the idea that I was supposed to know everything. Well, you don’t know everything. You can’t possibly know everything. If you’ve ever seen the regulations that long-term care facilities have to follow, it’s just not possible to know everything,” she said. “So it’s nice that this program allows you to have a direct connection with somebody who has lived and breathed in the DON role, and I want to be that support for these individuals, just to help them navigate so they don’t go through the same stressors that I went through.”

Having a veteran DON mentor in her first job as a DON helped Bitting develop valuable skills that she has since incorporated into FSA’s program for new DONs.

Hence, the program provides guidance on transitioning from staff to supervisor, preparing for state surveys, creating and implementing improvement plans, strengthening communication with administrators, coaching and retaining nursing staff, and keeping up with constantly changing regulations.

The FSA is in the process of implementing a survey for future participants to gauge its mentorship program’s effectiveness.