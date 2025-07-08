Inside Common Nursing Home Litigation Pitfalls Tied to Clinical Issues, Staff Classifications, and IJs

Litigation risks remain top of mind for nursing home operators, often tied to falls, resident behaviors as well as wounds and pressure injuries. The combination of higher acuity residents, lower reimbursements and staff shortages create a recipe for more lawsuits in these clinical areas.

Misclassification of 1099 workers, or independent contractors, and the special focus facility (SFF) program also lead to legal pitfalls and operators must get ahead of these issues right at the time of admissions, according to sector specialists President and Principal at Health Dimensions Group (HDG) Amber Rogotzke and Jacqueline Genesio, general counsel for Washington operator Vertical Health Services.

Rogotzke and Genesio spoke at Skilled Nursing News’ webinar all about risk in the sector.

Airtight documentation, clear admissions paperwork and direct documentation for new hires are all huge safety nets in terms of litigation risk, Rogotzke said. Taking the time to review such paperwork with residents, their family members and staff is also crucial.

“Make sure that the documentation is very clear, there’s continuous education and training on that, and that information is readily accessible when it’s needed,” said Rogotzke.

Constant communication between staff, residents and family members helps with litigation risk too, Genesio said, building trust through early mediation.

“Make it a good experience. When you have that family member that is asking for information, schedule a regular call with them,” said Genesio. “[Make sure] you’ve had that transparency, and you’ve made yourself available, and you’ve really tried to cultivate that relationship.”

Clinical issues and litigation

Resident injuries are often accompanied by employee injuries too, if a resident falls and staff helps to pick them up. Staff doing this day in and day out takes a toll on their bodies, Genesio said, and it takes a toll on how they feel about their workplace.

An easy solution here would be to remind staff about gait belts and reward those that are using them regularly. Checking in on staff’s overall wellbeing, both physical and emotional, helps both the worker and resident in the long run.

In terms of resident behavior, the wrong moves could mean a fast track toward litigation as well as survey citations, Genesio said.

“Resident-to-resident aggression is a hot button issue because it triggers both the survey issues of involuntary discharge requirements and also what you need to do in terms of keeping your staff and other residents safe,” said Genesio. “Sometimes it puts the facility in almost an impossible position.”

Rogotzke echoed these thoughts on clinical issues and litigation, adding that HDG has a “culture of safety excellence.” A big part of that culture involves investment in technology, with platforms dedicated to fall prevention and fall analytics.

In other words, any tech that takes manual work of team members or lessens documentation for staff helps with their well being and in turn the safety of staff and residents.

Litigation tied to the SFF program

At the beginning of the year, Vertical was caught up in a slew of termination notices sent to nursing homes on the SFF list. The team acquired a facility while it was on the SFF list, and worked hard to make improvements, with survey points improving dramatically, Genesio said.

“Unfortunately, there was an [immediate jeopardy, or IJ] placed during that time. We initially filed for a temporary restraining order because the termination notice was issued very quickly,” said Genesio. “We did litigate that from our perspective, overcoming the impact of a prior operator … the reputation that they had with CMS has been something that we’ve really had to struggle and come to terms with, and show CMS how we are different.”

If other operators find themselves in a similar situation, Genesio said communication with CMS is crucial. Operators need to be known to the agency if a citation is given, going to regional offices if necessary to escalate an issue.

“Make sure that you’re having that increased communication so that they know all of the good work that you’re doing and putting in to correct things and to get off of that special focus list,” said Genesio.

Litigation and independent contractors

Rogotzke said misclassification claims were coming from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) starting during the height of COVID-19, and legislation has since made it harder for workers to be classified as independent contractors within the skilled nursing sector.

She recommends operators do regular audits of who is classified as a subcontractor, as independent contractors, as well as those that are on an agency-type of contract like dieticians.

“For most of our clients that we don’t manage, that’s one of the big areas of risk that we see – people don’t know where the contracts are. Someone signed them that’s no longer there,” said Rogotzke. “Make sure that you’ve had your contracts thoroughly reviewed by counsel, by an attorney, that you know what contracts you have out there, and that you’re doing a thorough review of that independent contractor checklist on a regular basis to make sure that they still meet that classification requirements.”

Reviewing and tracking contracts can help operators who may see an agency push back on who ultimately has responsibility for agency staff, Rogotzke and Genesio said.

This is especially true for staffing agencies that only consider themselves to be a placement business, simply connecting staff with operators.

“There are a few of these connection-type agencies out there,” said Genesio. “When you review their contracts, they specifically say, ‘this person is not our employee, we are not performing any functions for them.’”

Language in these contracts needs to be crystal clear in terms of where exactly these workers are claiming benefits, she said.

“A few years ago, we had to do a big push to really review all of the contracts … It was days of reviewing those contracts and then proposing new language to make sure that those contracts were in the shape that we could really sit with them,” said Genesio.