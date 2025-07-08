DON Salaries Rise 4.07% in 2025, Outpacing Slower Gains for RNs and CNAs at CCRCs

Directors of Nursing (DONs) in Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs) and Life Plan Communities saw a 4.07% salary increase in 2025, up from 3.53% in 2024, while clinical roles also experienced wage increases, though smaller than those seen the previous year.

This is according to the 2025–2026 CCRC Salary & Benefits Report from Hospital & Healthcare Compensation Service (HCS), which was produced in collaboration with LeadingAge.

Registered Nurse (RN) wages rose 3.59%, down from 5.28% in 2024, and CNAs received a 3.96% increase, down from 5.03%.

Advertisement

Of the 528 CCRCs that participated and provided compensation data on more than 90,170 employees, covering 47 management and 55 non-management positions, around 80% of study participants were not-for-profit facilities.

Meanwhile, directors of human resources at CCRCs saw the greatest percentage increase in their compensation year over year. That average salary increased to $113,616 from $107,216, totaling a 5.97% increase from 2024 to 2025.

Across survey participants – who took part last year and this year – associate director/COOs saw the overall smallest average increase to $162,260 from $158,420, only a 2.42% increase year over year.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the average salaries of executive directors and CEOs increased to $218,637, up from $210,814, indicating a 3.71% increase year over year.

Hourly staff saw a variety of increases as well, though physical therapy assistants saw the greatest average percentage increase in rates at 4.69%, bringing it up to $35.08 from $33.51. Meanwhile, accounts payable clerks saw the smallest percentage increase at only 2.23%, bringing their rate up to $26.66 from $26.08 per hour.

Sign-on bonus for clinical positions decreased this year. The average sign-on bonus for DONs declined from $7,886 in 2024 to $7,164 in 2025; RN sign-on bonuses decreased from $5,134 in 2024 to $4,933 in 2025; and CNAs dropped slightly to $2,053 from $2,107 last year.

The effective date of study data is March 1, 2025. Findings were reported according to revenue size, total unit size, region, state, and CBSA.

HCS Nursing Home Salary & Benefits Report is expected to be out in late July.

(Andrew Christman contributed reporting to this article.)